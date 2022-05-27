Nappanee murder suspect set for June trial

May 27—GOSHEN — A Nappanee man suspected of killing one man and injuring another during a shooting in Nappanee in early 2020 is currently set to go to trial in June.

Aidan Burkins, 22, appeared Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court for a trial status conference in the case.

Burkins is charged with murder along with a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder, as well as a Level 6 felony count of criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

He's accused of shooting and killing Thomas Campion, 45, of LaPaz, at the Meadows Mobile Home Park in Nappanee on June 6, 2020. Burkins is also accused of shooting and injuring another man, Gregory Clark, in the process. And during the shooting, investigators said a bullet penetrated a neighbor's home and nearly injured a man sleeping inside.

During Thursday's status conference, Judge Michael Christofeno confirmed with Burkins' attorney, Scott Duerring, and Prosecuting Attorney Vicki Becker, that Burkins is currently set for a June 27 jury trial.

Christofeno then questioned the two attorneys on what, if anything, they need from him in preparation for that June 27 trial.

"I believe Mr. Duerring and I are trying to schedule a meeting with you to talk about some preliminary evidentiary issues," Becker responded. "Those would really be the only things that I think we probably aught to deal with pre-trial to make it more efficient when we start."

Christofeno agreed, and a meeting between Christofeno, Becker and Duerring was tentatively set for Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, Christofeno agreed to wait until that Tuesday meeting to discuss setting another trial status conference for the case.

Burkins is currently incarcerated at the Elkhart County jail.

THE CASE

According to court documents, the Elkhart County Emergency Communications Department received an emergency call at 12:16 a.m. June 6, 2020, during which a person identifying himself as Aidan Burkins advised that he had just shot two people in the area of Lot 170 in the Meadows Trailer Park in Nappanee.

Story continues

Nappanee police were dispatched to the area and reported finding a man, later identified as Burkins, on the wooden porch area of Lot 170.

"Officers also observed a male lying on the ground that appeared to be deceased, later identified as Thomas J. Campion, and another male that approached officers, Gregory Clark, that appeared to have a gunshot wound to his torso area and was seeking assistance," the documents state. "Investigators also found that another gunshot projectile had penetrated the home across the street from Burkins' residence. That neighbor, Adam Easterday, reported that he awoke due to the sounds of gunshots, and found that a round had penetrated his wall and lodged in the pillow upon which he was sleeping."

During an interview with investigators, Clark reportedly advised that he, Campion and Burkins were friends and were spending time together the evening of June 5, 2020, at Campion's residence. He noted that the three had been using controlled substances and partying together, and wanted more beer, but could not find any place to buy it due to the late hour.

"Clark advised that Burkins stated he had beer at his residence (Lot 170, Meadows) and invited Campion and Clark to come and get it," the documents note. "Burkins had left separately, and Campion drove Clark to Burkins' residence. Upon arrival, Campion and Clark started to approach Burkins' porch where Burkins was standing, brandishing a handgun, and telling Clark and Campion to leave."

However, Campion reportedly continued toward Burkins, at which time Burkins allegedly shot Campion and Clark.

Clark noted during the interview with investigators that he observed Campion collapse, after which he ran away, returning only after seeing emergency responders arrive on scene in order to receive treatment for his gunshot wound.

John Kline can be reached at john.kline@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240315. Follow John on Twitter @jkline_TGN.