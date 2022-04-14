Nappanee woman injured by train, arrested for OWI

Apr. 13—A Nappanee woman is in custody on an alcohol-related charge after her vehicle was reportedly struck by a train early Wednesday morning.

According to Goshen police, officers were dispatched to the area of North First Street and River Avenue at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a single-vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, police reported finding a vehicle upside down near the railroad tracks that had been struck by an eastbound train. The driver of the vehicle, Cornelia Martin, 32, 325 Pinecroft St., Nappanee, was located nearby with visible injuries to her knee.

Martin was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of her injuries, during which she was found to have been operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, police said.

She was transported to the Elkhart County jail on the OWI charge following her discharge from the hospital.

ARRESTS

—Miguel Moreno, 43, 114 Cottage Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, possession of cocaine and driving with a suspended driver's license follow a traffic stop in the area of Lincolnway East and East Douglas Street at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Selena King, 43, 1725 Graceland Court, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 28 and C.R. 17 at 12:33 a.m. Monday.

—Robert Russell, 26, 1127 1/2 Edwardsburg Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies Tuesday on a charge of felony intimidation after deputies were dispatched to Cana Cabinetry, 29294 Phillips St., Elkhart, to investigate a report of an employee threatening to batter employees and burn down the business. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Jackelyn Atkins, 61, 54964 Woodhold Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction after reportedly crashing her vehicle in a construction area on C.R. 9, just south of C.R. 6, at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

THEFTS

—Kimberly Blackburn contacted Goshen police at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday to report that two books of lottery tickets were stolen from the 7-11 convenience store, 1000 S. Main St., Goshen, sometime last week.

—Todd Troyer, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday to report that his Ford F-450 truck had been stolen from the parking lot of Eby Ford, 2714 Elkhart Road, Goshen.

—Bruce Cannaday, 68099 C.R. 3, Nappanee, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:27 p.m. Monday to report that someone stole his mailbox sometime between 3:30 p.m. April 1 and 7 p.m. Friday.

BURGLARY

—Daniel Barber, 53179 C.R. 131, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:28 p.m. Monday to report that his barn had been burglarized.

—Miranda Woods, 57927 Morehouse Ave., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:21 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole the dining room set from her home sometime between noon April 1 and noon April 4.

FRAUD

—Zuri Esqueza, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday to report that approximately $700 in fraudulent charges were made using her checking account in February and March.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Ray Hoover, 613 N. Fifth St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:58 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone had vandalized his fence.

—Darren Frazier contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:28 a.m. Wednesday to report that a window on his vehicle had been damaged by a BB while the vehicle was parked at 27872 Sentry Way, Elkhart.