Nappanee woman sentenced to 10 years in barn arson case

Jan. 4—ELKHART — A Nappanee woman accused of participating in a series of barn fires in Elkhart County back in 2021 received a 10-year sentence Tuesday in Elkhart County Superior Court 2.

Sherry Lynn Thomas, 33, is one of two people accused of setting multiple fires in several counties beginning in April of 2021 and continuing through October of 2021.

Thomas was arrested in early December of 2021 on charges of arson, a Level 4 felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Level 3 felony. Her arrest came less than a day after the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of her accomplice, Joseph Dwight Hershberger, 43, Nappanee, in connection with the barn fires.

Thomas ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of arson, and was ordered to pay restitution to one of the arson victims. With the acceptance of her plea agreement, an additional seven counts of arson were dismissed, as was the Level 3 felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge.

She was handed down a 10-year sentence Tuesday with two years to be served on probation and the remaining eight years to be spent with community corrections should she be determined eligible.

According to a court document, a detective with the sheriff's office used cellular phone location data to determine Thomas was in the area of the barn fires April 13, April 27, May 3, July 28, Sept. 18, Sept. 19 and two fires on Oct. 1.

In addition, the document states that security video footage from a gas station showed Hershberger purchasing about a half-gallon of gasoline before the Oct. 1 fire. Video from another gas station showed the two together with Thomas' 11-year-old child, according to the document.

Thomas reportedly told police that Hershberger attempted to convince her 11-year-old child to start one of the barn fires on Oct. 1. The affidavit states that Thomas and Hershberger took turns pouring gasoline and starting the fires.

With her sentencing, Thomas still faces multiple arson cases in Marshall and Kosciusko counties.

Hershberger pleaded guilty to all eight of his arson counts in November. He received a 96-year sentence, though his actual prison time was capped at 50 years per the terms of his plea agreement. The remaining 46 years were suspended and will be served on probation.

Like Thomas, Hershberger still faces additional arson counts in Marshall and Kosciusko counties.