Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years

Sep. 2—NAPPANEE — A Nappanee woman was sentenced to 94 years for stabbing her boyfriend to death and attacking his parents in Warsaw in 2020.

Vickie Woodridge, 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, was sentenced by Kosciusko Circuit Court Judge Michael Reed for offenses of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal confinement and battery by means of a deadly weapon Friday. Her three-day trial began Aug. 9.

A probable cause affidavit indicates that at approximately 9:49 a.m. Dec. 15, Woolridge was at the home of her boyfriend's parents, at 2501 Westside Drive, Warsaw, when officers received a call of multiple stabbings at the home. Woolridge's boyfriend, Matthew Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene with stab wounds to the face, neck, and chest. His mother, Diane Burr, told officers that Woolridge had stabbed her stabbed Lucas and her husband, William Burr.

Prior to the incident, her husband had told her the couple was fighting in the home's basement and called down to check on them and ask them to stop, the affidavit reads. Woolridge responded, telling him everything was OK, the affidavit says, but a short time later Woolridge came upstairs to the living room where William was sitting in a chair and stabbed him in the chest. William called for Diane.

When she heard the screams, Diane entered the living room to find Woolridge attacking her husband and attempted to intervene, suffering facial injuries, cuts, and loss of teeth, according to the affidavit. Diane escaped the home to call the police while William obtained the knife and Woolridge fled the scene on foot.

During a press conference, Kosciusko County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brad Voelz, who was the lead attorney on the case, said the family had "suffered a tragic loss, but through it all they never lost their faith or their strength." He also thanked investigators and those at the prosecutor's office for their help with the case.

William Burr wrote in a letter on behalf of his family, thanking the legal team and court staff as well.