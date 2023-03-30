Napping wife had actually been killed by South Jersey husband, police say

MOUNT HOLLY – A Medford man is accused of killing his wife and then telling police she was napping.

Babu Natarajan, 40, is charged with the murder of Angammal Babu, 41, at their Regent Court home, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.

An investigation began on the afternoon of March 21, when Medford police responded to a 911 call reporting an “unconscious and unresponsive” woman at the home, the prosecutor’s office said.



They found Angammal Babu on the bed in the upstairs master bedroom.

“The 911 call was placed by the defendant, who indicated to responding officers that his wife had taken a nap because she was tired,” the statement said.

An autopsy concluded the woman died due to compression of her neck, it said.

Natarajan was arrested at his house on a murder charge Wednesday.

The charge is only an allegation. Natarajan has not been convicted in the case.

Natarajan was being held in Burlington County Jail, pending a detention hearing in Superior Court, Mount Holly.

An attorney for Natarajan could not be identified.

