Nappy Roots rapper Fish Scales recovering after being shot and kidnapped in Atlanta

Fish Scales, a member of the Grammy-nominated Southern rap group Nappy Roots, is recovering and "in good spirits" after being shot and kidnapped in a robbery attempt Wednesday in Atlanta.

Nappy Roots posted a photo of Scales, whose real name is Melvin Adams Jr., recuperating in a hospital bed Thursday and thanked fans for their support and prayers. Scales, they said, "wanted to let everyone know that he is in good spirits and can't wait to get back to the music and [Atlantucky Brewing]."

The group had shared the news earlier Thursday that Scales "was a victim of an attempted robbery" at Atlantucky, the brewery they own and operate. The group added, "We are blessed to say that he is stable and in good spirits after suffering a leg injury. Luckily, none of our dedicated patrons of Atlantucky were at the scene or harmed during the robbery. We are so thankful our brother is safe and on the road to recovery."

According to a news release issued by the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Atlantucky around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, police said, a 42-year-old brewery patron reported that he and an individual identified as "the business owner" were walking to a parking deck when two men approached and robbed them at gunpoint.

"The first victim fled on foot," police said. "The second victim, the business owner, was forced by the suspects to drive to his residence in Hapeville. Once in Hapeville the victim tried to flee and was shot by one of the suspects. The suspects fled. The victim went to a nearby house for help and the resident called police."

Fish Scales, of the hip-hop group Nappy Roots

Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Fish Scales, of the hip-hop group Nappy Roots

In their statement Thursday morning, Nappy Roots asked for "some privacy as we are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept in the ongoing investigation." They added, "Love and Keep it Nappy."

In addition to Scales, Nappy Roots' members include include Skinny DeVille, B. Stille, and Ron Clutch. They're known for hits such as "Po' Folks," "Awnaw," "Roun' the Globe," and "Good Day."

Related content: