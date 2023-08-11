Narcan administered, Flagler Sheriff's deputy hospitalized after fentanyl exposure

Flagler County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Huzior (left) was exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop Thursday. Deputy First Class Kyle Gaddie administered Narcan and called for emergency medical services, the sheriff's office stated. Huzior is recovering.

A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop, prompting another deputy to administer life-saving Narcan, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Nick Huzior was wearing personal protective equipment while testing a white powdery substance found in a vehicle Thursday when he began to feel lightheaded and requested Deputy First Class Kyle Gaddie to call for emergency medical services.

Knowing that the powder could contain fentanyl, Gaddie administered one dose of naxolone (Narcan) to Huzior. Narcan is used to treat opioid drug overdoses.

Several minutes went by, but Huzior’s condition did not improve. Gaddie then administered a second dose of Narcan.

Flagler County Fire Rescue transported Huzior to AdventHealth – Palm Coast where he was treated in the emergency room and later released.

The narcotics Huzior tested during the traffic stop were presumptive positive for fentanyl, the sheriff's office said.

In the body camera video, Huzior states he was wearing gloves while testing the substance.

The stop, which took place about 3:45 p.m. near 15150 State Road 11 in Bunnell, involved a reckless driver and a hit-and-run.

Bystanders stayed with the vehicle’s driver, 61-year-old George Clemons of Crescent City, until law enforcement arrived.

Deputies saw Clemons in the driver’s seat with the car keys under his leg. Deputies could also see narcotics, an empty Bud Light can, and a mini “shooter” of alcohol.

Clemons refused to conduct field sobriety exercises and was arrested.

Clemons was arrested on charges of DUI; possession of fentanyl; possession of cocaine; possession of marijuana under 20 grams; possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of Suboxone; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Bunnell Police Department charged Clemons with leaving the scene of a crash with damage to vehicle or property in relation to a hit-and-run.

He is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on $25,500 bond.

“What happened yesterday is a perfect example of the dangers law enforcement face each and every day from poison on the streets,” said Sheriff Rick Staly in a statement. “Thankfully our deputies are well-trained and equipped with Narcan which allowed DFC Gaddie to potentially save the life of a fellow deputy. I would also like to thank the good samaritans who stopped to check on Deputy Huzior and Gaddie while they were waiting for EMS as well as Flagler County Fire Rescue and AdventHealth - Palm Coast for taking care of him.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler Sheriff's deputy exposed to fentanyl, treated with Narcan