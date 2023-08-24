Narcan box installed in Danville Borough

Aug. 24—DANVILLE — Nalox boxes have been popping up across the Valley, the latest installation took place in Canal Park on Wednesday.

This is the fifth of the boxes installed by the United in Recovery program through the Susquehanna Valley United Way. Each is stocked with naloxone, also called Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid drug overdose.

In addition to the one in Danville, there are currently three nalox boxes in Bloomsburg and one in Sunbury. The United Way also hopes to install one each in Milton, Mount Carmel and Shamokin, according to Andrea Bloskey, recovery engagement project coordinator with the United Way, who pitched the idea of installing a box in the borough to Danville Council in July.

Danville Borough Police Chief Jonathan Swank said he thought the box would be good for the community.

"We had very positive feedback about the idea," he said. "I think it'll be great."

Since July, borough officials have collaborated to decide on the best location for the box to be placed. Swank said he played a large role in that conversation.

"We decided on Canal Park because it is a centralized, well-lit area," he said. "In this spot, the box is very available to the public."

The Danville community was very supportive of the box, Bloskey said, adding that such support is not something she always sees.

"We have seen some pushback elsewhere, but I was very impressed here in Danville with the unanimous decision to install the box," she said. "People might not think this is a problem here, but it is. In Pennsylvania, opioid overdose is the number one cause of accidental deaths."

The boxes are an addition to the United Way's United in Recovery efforts, as they already host monthly Narcan distributions.

"The boxes offer anonymity which is important because of the stigma," Bloskey said.

United Way will handle maintenance of the box and will keep it stocked, according to Bloskey.