Narcan nasal spray for overdoses will be available over the counter at three pharmacies

Three pharmacy store chains plan to make the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan available nationwide without a prescription starting in early September.

Narcan, the nasal spray brand of the lifesaving drug naloxone, will sell at Walgreens stores for $44.99, the company announced Wednesday. It will be available at select stores and online as soon as Sept. 5, with nationwide availability across nearly 9,000 stores on Sept. 7, the company said.

CVS Pharmacy and Rite Aid will also begin selling Narcan over-the-counter for $44.99 in early September, spokespeople for the companies told USA TODAY. The medication will be available online and in stores at both chains.

Narcan qualifies as a medical expense for health savings accounts and flexible spending accounts, CVS noted.

Opioid crisis: FDA approves overdose-reversing drug Narcan for over-the-counter sales

The announcement comes after the Food and Drug Administration in March approved selling the nasal spray over-the-counter, as a way to combat opioid overdoses, including heroin, prescription opioid medications and fentanyl. Advocates had long pushed to improve access to the drug without a prescription or pharmacist's recommendation amid the opioid crisis.

“We are committed to educating and making it easier for all Americans to have this life-saving medicine available in their first aid kits in case of an emergency,” Dr. Kevin Ban, executive vice president and chief medical officer for Walgreens, said in a statement. “We all must recognize that overdoses can happen to anyone, regardless of age, background or other factors. As a leading healthcare company, providing access to OTC naloxone creates an opportunity for bystanders, friends and family members to potentially save a life. In the event of an overdose, every second matters.”

Fentanyl accounted for more than 67,000 preventable deaths in 2021, which represents a 21% increase since 2020, according to the National Safety Council.

Narcan, in nasal spray form, will be available at several major retailers in early September.

Walgreens said it would also work with End Overdose, a nonprofit that works end drug-related overdose deaths, to educate people about using the nasal spray. It should be administered as soon as someone shows signs of an opioid overdose, and it does not take the place of emergency medical care. It’s critical to call 911 before using the medication.

Negotiating drug prices: Medicare's priciest drugs may get cheaper as feds start negotiations. Big Pharma objects.

“This community-first effort with Walgreens will hopefully empower everyone to feel comfortable carrying and administering naloxone nasal spray,” said Theo Krzywicki, CEO and founder of End Overdose, in a statement. “Just as you might carry other first aid items, this can and should be something that is accessible to all.”

Prior to the announcement, community health departments, schools, police and fire departments also have provided access to Narcan.

CONTRIBUTING: Adrianna Rodriguez, Minnah Arshad, USA TODAY

Eduardo Cuevas covers health and breaking news for USA TODAY. He can be reached at EMCuevas1@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Narcan available over the counter: Some pharmacy chains opt in