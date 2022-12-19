'Narcissist' ex-cop convicted of killing estranged wife in Jefferson sentenced to 79 years

MORRISTOWN — A former Newark police officer, who in 2019 fatally gunned down his estranged wife during an unbridled encounter outside their Jefferson home, was sentenced to 79 years behind bars, a judge ruled Monday.

With a confident and firm intonation, Judge Michael Gaus closed out the final chapter in the case of John Formisano, who following a trial that lasted just under two weeks earlier this fall was convicted by a Morris County jury of murder for the death of Christie Solaro-Formisano. The jury also found Formisano, 52, guilty of the attempted murder of her boyfriend, Timothy Simonson.

Prosecutors say Formisano became enraged when he saw Solaro-Formisano with Simonson inside their home.

Gaus, who held the sentencing inside a 40-person-deep Morris County courtroom where tear-filled statements came from Solaro's family members, condemned Formisano's attitude on Monday after the former lieutenant, despite his attorney's disapproval, rambled for over a half-hour about the inadequacies of the prosecutors as well as lies told during the trial. Formisano also used his time to divulge purported character flaws and inadequacies of his deceased wife and her then-boyfriend.

John Formisano sits in state Superior Court in Morris County on the day of his sentencing, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

"I just listened to what may be one of the most narcissistic statements from a defendant that anyone will ever hear in a courtroom," Gaus said.

Formisano, who has been in Morris County jail since his July 2019 arrest, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder and 15 years for attempted murder under the requirement he serve at least 85% of each sentence before being eligible for parole. On those two charges alone, Formisano is guaranteed to spend at least 55 ¼ years behind bars, when he will be well over the age of 100. He was also sentenced to 14 years on two endangering charges because his two young children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Formisano on Monday did not apologize for his actions nor did he say he regretted them, instead stating that Solaro-Formisano "pocketed" the money he would give her to hire babysitters when the couple separated and was a physical abuser who would assault him when angered. He also urged the judge to give him the "maximum" sentence since it was likely he would die in jail, but reassured prosecutors he would be "seeing them in about two years anyway" because he had plans to appeal the jury verdict.

Gaus said while Formisano invited him to impose the maximum penalty, he would not entertain Formisano's hopes that by doing so, it would invite "potential error" to add to his appeal.

Dubbing him a domestic violence abuser "without question," Gaus also noted Formisano's lack of remorse and his words in court made it clear "he is not sorry."

His attorney confirmed plans to appeal the jury verdict.

