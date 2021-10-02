NARCO award renamed in honor of slain Dayton detective Jorge DelRio

Oct. 1—The Ohio Narcotics Association Regional Coordinating Officers renamed its valor award for slain Dayton detective and DEA task force officer Jorge DelRio.

DelRio, a 30-year Dayton Police Department veteran and longtime U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration task force officer, was shot Nov. 4, 2019, while conducting a search in Dayton. He died three days later of his injuries.

Ohio NARCO posthumously gave DelRio the 2021 Valor Award, which was presented to his widow, Kathy, during its annual conference in September that also celebrated the organization's 50 years of service, according to a release from the Dayton Police Department.

Every year the Ohio NARCO board selects a law enforcement officer who was injured or prevented the loss of life through their actions while conducting a narcotics investigation.

Ohio NARCO President Richard Meadows announced during the conference that the organization officially renamed the valor award in detective Jorge DelRio's honor, saying "It was so overwhelming to see just how many investigators Jorge has helped over the course of his career," the release stated.

Ohio NARCO is a nationally known nonprofit law enforcement association established in 1971 that trains law enforcement using plain clothes officers and undercover investigators.