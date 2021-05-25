Narcotics agents make large cocaine bust

Patti Dozier, Thomasville Times-Enterprise, Ga.
·1 min read

May 25—THOMASVILLE — A man under surveillance had three times the trafficking amount of cocaine on his person when arrested.

Michael Alexander King also was in possession of a synthetic narcotic, digital scales with cocaine residue and $780 in U.S. currency. He was denied bond and remains in the Thomas County Jail.

The money and drugs were seized by Thomas County/Thomasville Narcotics/Vice Division agents.

Undercover drug buys had been made from King in the Carroll Hill area, said Keith Drawdy, narcotics/vice assistant commander.

Drawdy and another narcotics agent had the suspect under surveillance.

"Once a controlled buy was completed, we kept our eyes on him," Drawdy said.

King walked around the Carroll Hill area and entered a store at 105 Green St.

Thomas County Sheriff's Office uniformed deputies entered the store and saw King walking around in the business. The suspect was taken into custody by the two deputies.

A trafficking charge results when seized cocaine weighs 28 or more grams. Cocaine found on King weighed 83.9 grams

Drawdy said the contraband had a street value of $6,000 to $8,000.

The 42-year-old suspect, 1203 N. Dawson St., is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a drug-related object and two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance.

"That's a lot of cocaine. We haven't seen that much cocaine in a while," Drawdy said, adding that King has a history of drug sales.

Recommended Stories

  • Bose confirms ransomware attack that exposed employee data

    Bose has suffered a data breach after a ransomware attack, which saw the perpetrator access files containing employee information.

  • Masayoshi Son, the CEO of SoftBank and the 2nd-richest person in Japan, joins the growing chorus of voices calling to cancel the Tokyo Olympics

    "Currently more than 80% of people want the Olympics to be postponed or canceled. On what authority is it being forced through?" Son wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

  • Key alumni decry Davidson’s ‘political correctness’ after slavery apology, bylaw changes

    Davidson College recently apologized for its ties to slavery and amended its bylaws to allow more non-Christians to serve in key leadership roles.

  • Florida governor signs bill for Seminole sports betting deal

    The Seminole Tribe would be able to operate sports betting and add roulette and craps to its casinos and Florida would potentially receive $20 billion over the next 30 years, under legislation signed by the governor Tuesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis had worked out the gambling compact with the tribe last month, and the Florida House and Senate approved the deal last week. It still needs to be approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations, and even lawmakers supporting the deal expect legal challenges.

  • Dahleen Glanton: You can’t be a gang-banger and a good parent, no matter how much you love your kids

    CHICAGO – Now that the three men accused of killing 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago are in custody, let’s ask the question many of have wondered about from the start. If her father was the intended target, as police suspect, why would he have allowed his daughter to be in his presence? A loving father, it seems, would have done everything possible to stay clear of ...

  • A Nicklaus wins the Kansas boys Class 5A golf championship. His next stop: K-State

    Mill Valley senior holds off hard-chargers down stretch to claim title.

  • It’s Time to Stop Paying Americans to Stay Home

    America can stagnate and hurt working families, or we can get people back to work, writes Sen. Rob Portman.

  • More Inside a Studio Artists Captivating Ceramic Practice

    Imbuing figurative forms with everyday function, Carmen D'Apollonio breathes new life into clay and metal Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Cocaine worth £80 million washes up on Sussex beaches

    People visiting the Sussex coast have been urged to contact police immediately if they spot anything suspicious after almost a tonne of cocaine with a street value of £80 million washed up on two beaches. The first huge consignment of the drug was spotted floating in the sea just yards offshore at Hastings by members of the public at around 6am yesterday (Tues). The cocaine had been wrapped in waterproof packaging and tied to lifejackets in order to keep it afloat. The eagle eyed passers-by, who spotted the packages, tipped off Sussex Police officers, who quickly retrieved them and removed them to a safe and secure location. Several hours later a second shipment was found by walkers washed up on the beach at Newhaven around 30 miles away. Again the police alerted and the drugs were seized and secured. A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "In liaison with the coastguard, and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the packages were recovered and will be tested to determine what they are. "They are suspected to be class A drugs and have been taken to an undisclosed secure location." The combined weight of the two shipments is thought to be around 960 kilos, which if cut and sold on the streets in the UK, would have had an estimated street value of around £80 million. The investigation has now been handed over to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

  • Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers detain hundreds in Tigray

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers forcibly detained more than 500 young men and women from four camps for displaced people in the town of Shire in the northern region of Tigray on Monday night, three aid workers and a doctor told Reuters. Several men were beaten, their phones and money confiscated, one of the aid workers said. Ethiopia's military spokesman, the head of a government task force on Tigray and the Tigray regional head did not return messages seeking comment.

  • Religious artifacts returned to Thailand after decades

    Two stolen hand-carved religious artifacts, sandstone lintels dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries, were returned to the Thai government on Tuesday in a ceremony more than 50 years overdue. The 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) antiquities had been stolen and exported from Thailand — a violation of Thai law — roughly a half-century ago, authorities said, and donated to the city of San Francisco. San Francisco, which owns the museum, agreed to hand over the ancient sandstone slabs, which had been structural parts of two religious sanctuaries in northeastern Thailand, following a three-year investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and a civil lawsuit.

  • Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell indicted on murder charges in deaths of her two kids

    Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan were 7 and 16 respectively when they disappeared.

  • Peru's Shining Path kills 16, including children, ahead of polls

    Shining Path rebels left leaflets at the scene ordering people to boycott the upcoming election.

  • NBA roundup: Grizzlies stun top-seeded Jazz to open series

    Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team's home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA's new play-in tournament to qualify.

  • Flight attendant loses teeth after assault. Sacramento passenger accused of attack

    The passenger “became verbally and physically abusive upon landing” in San Diego, an airline spokesman said.

  • North Carolina’s Famous Pimento Cheese Festival is (Sort Of) Back!

    Be still our Southern hearts.

  • SEALs face force-wide drug test as Navy resumes "normal" screenings

    More than a half dozen active duty and retired SEALs told CBS News' Catherine Herridge that this kind of force-wide drug testing is not routine.

  • Mexico’s López Obrador presses U.S. to end contributions to anti-corruption NGO

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador upped the pressure on the United States Wednesday to end aid payments to an anti-corruption group. López Obrador, also known by his initials “A.M.L.O.” pronounced as an acronym, claims that the U.S. payments are tantamount to interfering in Mexico’s internal affairs and funding the opposition to his government. “It would be like the Mexican Embassy in the United States giving money to the opposition,” the president said.

  • New grand jury seated for next stage of Trump investigation

    New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The development signals that the Manhattan district attorney’s office was moving toward seeking charges as a result of its two-year investigation, which included a lengthy legal battle to obtain Trump’s tax records. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is conducting a wide-ranging investigation into a variety of matters such as hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf, property valuations and employee compensation.

  • Grand Jury secretly convenes to hear evidence in Donald Trump probe

    A grand jury has been convened in New York to decide whether to indict former president Donald Trump in the event criminal charges are brought against him or his businesses, according to reports. The move, reported on Tuesday by the Washington Post, indicates that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s investigation of the former president and his business is progressing after more than two years. It also raises the prospect Mr Vance believes he has found evidence of a crime, either by Mr Trump himself or by someone potentially close to him or by his company. The panel was secretly convened recently and will sit three days a week for six months, according to the Post. It is not yet clear when, or even if, the grand jury will be asked to consider returning any indictments.