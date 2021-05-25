Narcotics agents make large cocaine bust

May 25—THOMASVILLE — A man under surveillance had three times the trafficking amount of cocaine on his person when arrested.

Michael Alexander King also was in possession of a synthetic narcotic, digital scales with cocaine residue and $780 in U.S. currency. He was denied bond and remains in the Thomas County Jail.

The money and drugs were seized by Thomas County/Thomasville Narcotics/Vice Division agents.

Undercover drug buys had been made from King in the Carroll Hill area, said Keith Drawdy, narcotics/vice assistant commander.

Drawdy and another narcotics agent had the suspect under surveillance.

"Once a controlled buy was completed, we kept our eyes on him," Drawdy said.

King walked around the Carroll Hill area and entered a store at 105 Green St.

Thomas County Sheriff's Office uniformed deputies entered the store and saw King walking around in the business. The suspect was taken into custody by the two deputies.

A trafficking charge results when seized cocaine weighs 28 or more grams. Cocaine found on King weighed 83.9 grams

Drawdy said the contraband had a street value of $6,000 to $8,000.

The 42-year-old suspect, 1203 N. Dawson St., is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a drug-related object and two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance.

"That's a lot of cocaine. We haven't seen that much cocaine in a while," Drawdy said, adding that King has a history of drug sales.