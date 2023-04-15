Narcotics, criminal enterprise task force arrest 3 in Dayton

Three people were arrested in Dayton following a narcotics investigation by the RANGE Task Force Wednesday, April 12.

>> TRENDING: Person of interest in custody in Darke County double homicide case

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s regional SWAT team, and R.A.N.G.E. Task Force surrounded a residential home in the 2100 block of Auburn Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. for an ongoing narcotics investigation, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told News Center 7.

The primary focus of R.A.N.G.E. Task Force is to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises operating in and around the Miami Valley, according to the sheriff’s office website.

Two men were arrested, seen in footage News Center 7 captured at the scene. The third person was reportedly a female, according to neighbors witnessing the arrests.

All three were arrested for possession of drugs, the spokesperson said.

The incident remained an active investigation. As a result, law enforcement agencies could not release more information.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.