Narcotics, handgun seized in Cumberland I-68 traffic stop

Sep. 27—CUMBERLAND — A Philadelphia man remained jailed without bond Tuesday, one day after he was arrested in a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 68 by the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

The stop was reportedly made when Abdul Lateef Sorrell was observed operating a Chevrolet passenger vehicle at alleged excessive speed near the 42-mile marker.

A probable cause search reportedly led to the discovery of 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, more than 100 grams of fentanyl, a loaded handgun and an unspecified amount of money, police said.

Sorrell was arrested on felony drug distribution and weapons charges that included use of a handgun in a drug trafficking crime.

He was also cited in the late-morning stop for operating a vehicle with a suspended out-of-state driver's license and excessive speed, police said.