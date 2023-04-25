Narcotics investigation leads to the arrest of two Aiken men

Apr. 25—A narcotics investigation led to the arrest of two Aiken men.

Fred Anthony Bryd, 56, and Marsheral Lashawn Curry, 45, both of Aiken were arrested April 19, while police were conducting a search related to a narcotics investigation in the 600 block of Hazel Drive, according to Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Byrd was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and operating a stash house, Abdullah said.

Curry was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of schedule II narcotics, operating a stash house and trafficking cocaine and crack, Abdullah said.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants said Bryd knowingly and unlawfully had possession of an undisclosed amount of marijuana and kept, stored and maintained controlled substances such as marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine and other controlled substances for the purpose of the use or sale.

Warrants said Curry knowingly had possession of crack cocaine and cocaine and a gun.

Curry also tested positive for cocaine, according to the warrant.

Warrants state that Curry was found to be operating a stash house and he kept, stored and maintained controlled substances such as marijuana, cocaine and crack cocaine for the purpose of the use or sale.

Curry also was in possession of an undisclosed amount of suspected Oxycodone hydrochloride pills that were discovered in the room he was occupying during the execution of a narcotics-related search warrant, the warrant said.

As of April 21, Byrd and Curry were listed as inmates in the Aiken County detention center.

Byrd has a $7,000 bond and Curry has a $65,000 bond.