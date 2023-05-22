Narcotics officer asks for leniency for suspect

May 21—CATLETTSBURG — The narcotics officer responsible for busting up a cross-country weed-smuggling ring last year was able to get prosecutors to cut a co-defendant a break.

At Boyd County Circuit Court Friday, prosecutor Gary Conn said the investigating officer with the Boyd County Sheriff's Department asked the commonwealth to take it easy on 74-year-old Alan Bennallack.

Bennallack, according to the sheriff's office, received up to 70 pounds of weed from his son, 54-year-old Anthony S. Bennallack, who is accused of shipping it in from California.

"At the request of the prosecuting officer, he asked us to cut him a break due to the defendant's age and health," Conn told Judge George Davis.

The total street value of the weed was estimated at between $100,000 and $150,000.

Bennallack instead pleaded guilty to one count of first-offense weed trafficking between 8 ounces and 5 pounds and was sentenced to serve five years of pretrial diversion.

That means if Bennallack keeps his nose clean, the charge will be dismissed and he won't have a felony conviction.

His son, who is a convicted sex offender, remains in custody at the Boyd County Detention Center.

(606) 326-2653

henry@dailyindependent.com