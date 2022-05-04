Narcotics, OWI arrests reported

May 3—ARRESTS

—Joseph Suseland, 37, 61108 C.R. 17, Lot 66, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a valid St. Joseph County warrant during an investigation at his home at 11:53 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Loretta Falin, 53, 56132 Dana Drive, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana after officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 11:43 a.m. Sunday to investigate an unrelated vehicle accident. She was released at the scene pending a court date.

—Eathan Harter, 27, 1505 Locust St., Apt. 207, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on C.R. 10, east of Ash Road, Granger, at 2:12 a.m. Saturday.

—Leonel Gomez, 28, homeless, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Main Street and Hively Avenue, Elkhart, at 3:32 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Bobby Lamb, 30, 2803 Ferndale Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of auto theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and driving while never having obtained a driver's license following what officers described as a high-risk traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of North Greene Road, Goshen, at 8:27 p.m. Monday. Police noted that Lamb sustained minor scratches to his chin, right cheek, eyebrow and forehead during the arrest and was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment before being booked into the Elkhart County jail.

—Kevin Ulery, 57, 54257 C.R. 7, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor while at his home at 5:19 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Patricia Pierce contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:59 p.m. Sunday to report that a white passenger car had struck her vehicle while at the intersection of C.R. 6 and C.R. 17, Elkhart, and then fled the scene.

—Casey Murray contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:31 p.m. Sunday to report that a gray GMC Sierra had crashed into his vehicle while at the intersection of C.R. 17 and C.R. 14 and then fled the scene heading north on C.R. 17.

—Courtney Stump, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:19 p.m. Monday to report that her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle while parked unattended in the parking lot at 2021 E. Kercher Road, Goshen. The vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information.

THEFTS

—Lester Miller, 11197 C.R. 24, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:19 a.m. Thursday to report that someone stole his Borden trash can from his property sometime between 9 and 11:30 a.m. March 29.

—Brett Riggs and Kimberly Watkins contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:20 p.m. Sunday to report that items and cash were stolen from their unlocked vehicles while they were parked at 29635 C.R. 10, Elkhart, sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

—Goshen police were contacted at 6:23 p.m. Monday regarding incidents of shoplifting and criminal mischief at the 7-11 store, 2220 Elkhart Road, Goshen, that resulted in several items being stolen and/or destroyed.

BURGLARY

—Edwin Howleit, 1207 S. Main St., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:42 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole a television, sound bar and Android cellphone from a property at 58690 Ravenwood Blvd., Elkhart, at around 11 p.m. April 12.

FRAUD

—Kerry Czoch, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:55 a.m. Friday to report that someone sold her personal information on a website sometime between Jan. 24 and Feb. 24.

—Joan Ferrell, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:40 p.m. Friday to report that someone tried to take money from her bank account without her permission sometime between 2:23 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

—Isaac Juarez Cruz, 3002 Marshwood Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:42 p.m. Sunday to report that he returned home to find that one of the doors to his residence had been opened sometime during the overnight hours.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Goshen police were dispatched to Oakridge Park, 715 N. First St., Goshen, at 10:35 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of damage to the park pavilion.

—Goshen police received a report of graffiti on the playground equipment at Dykstra Park, 1500 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, at 10:54 a.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

—Michael Stutzman, a representative of Team Spirit Trailers, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:20 a.m. Friday to report that someone shot a hole in his trailer while it was parked at 25855 Miner Road, Elkhart, sometime between 1 p.m. Wednesday and 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

STRUCTURE FIRE

—The Goshen police and fire departments were called to 816 S. 10th St., Goshen, at 11:26 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a structure fire. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and fire investigators do not suspect arson at this time.