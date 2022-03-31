Narcotics search warrant leads to drug bust at Sidney residence

The Sidney Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning that led to the seizure of meth, suboxone and marijuana.

According to police, officers executed the search warrant in the 500 block of North Main Street at 8 a.m.

The initial entry and securing of the locations had to be accomplished by utilizing the services of the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team, according to the police department.

Police said this was due to the fact that there were multiple residences and deemed a high risk to officer’s safety.

During the search warrant, officers recovered meth, suboxone and marijuana, the police department said.

The police department says the investigation is ongoing and charges are likely forthcoming for the occupants who reside at the residence.

The case will be reviewed by the Shelby County Prosecutor.

“This warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Sidney Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens,” the police department said.























