Narcotics team seizes 400 capsules of fentanyl in Butterfield

Oct. 8—BUTTERFIELD, Mo. — The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team seized 400 capsules of fentanyl in the search Wednesday of a residence in Butterfield and arrested two suspects on suspicion of drug dealing.

A news release from ODET said Barry County deputies assisted narcotics agents in the serving of a search warrant at an address on West Fifth Street in Butterfield where the fentanyl, about 15 grams of methamphetamine and about one and a quarter pounds of marijuana were seized.

Taken into custody on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance were Christopher Youngblood, 37, and Terrie Tunis, 48.

The news release said there had been an increase in overdoses on fentanyl in Southwest Missouri in recent weeks.

