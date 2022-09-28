Narcotics team seizes large amount of meth at Webb City address

Sep. 28—The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant Tuesday on a residence in Webb City and arrested a 44-year-old suspect on drug trafficking charges.

The narcotics team served the search warrant at 911 W. First St. with the assistance of Webb City police and arrested Sterling Peppers. A news release from the team said "a large quantity of methamphetamine" and several firearms were seized.

Peppers, who was being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond, was charged with first-degree trafficking in drugs, felony child endangerment and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Officers also arrested a second person at the scene on a warrant for a probation violation.