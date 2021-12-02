Narcotics team seizes meth in search of residence near Carl Junction

Dec. 2—CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team turned up an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and stolen property serving a search warrant Tuesday morning at a residence near Carl Junction.

Chet Mercer, 33, was taken into custody during the search at 27592 W. Fir Road, and charges were being sought on him for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and receiving stolen property.

A news release put out by the team said a Dodge pickup truck stolen in Cedar County, a camper taken in Jasper County and a utility vehicle reported stolen in Kansas were recovered, along with several trailers also believed to have been stolen.

A large quantity of meth was found in a camper in which Mercer was staying, the news release said. Jasper County sheriff's deputies and a Joplin Police Department dog and handler assisted in the serving of the warrant.