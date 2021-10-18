Narendra Modi: 'Why is the Indian PM's photo on my Covid vaccine certificate?'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vikas Pandey - BBC News
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
An artist paints Mr Modi&#39;s face on a vaccination programme banner
Peter M has accused India's prime minister of using the vaccine programme as "a propaganda tool"

A court in the southern Indian state of Kerala is due to hear a petition next week from an unhappy citizen who does not want Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph on his Covid-19 vaccine certificate.

The man, known as Peter M, wants a new certificate without Mr Modi's picture because, he says, "it violates my fundamental rights". Peter M is a 62-year-old right to information activist and a member of India's main opposition Congress party.

"By putting his picture on my certificate, he's intruding into the private space of citizens. It's unconstitutional and I'm requesting the honourable prime minister to stop this wrong, shameful act immediately," Mr Peter told the BBC on the phone from his home in Kottayam district.

"It's inappropriate in a democracy and of absolutely no use to the nation or any individual," he added.

Besides the personal details of the individual, vaccine certificates issued by the Indian health ministry carry Mr Modi's photograph along with two messages in English and local languages.

In August, junior health minister Bharati Pravin Pawar told parliament that the photo and the quotes were included "in larger public interest" - to encourage people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour even after inoculation.

But Peter M argues that those who have already taken the vaccine are "already convinced of its utility" and the messages in the certificate are "no more than preaching to the converted".

An Indian man shows his vaccine certificate
Vaccine certificates in India include Mr Modi's photo at the bottom

"Mr Modi is not our first PM and this is not India's first vaccination programme. But the campaign against Covid-19 and the vaccine programme is being projected as a one-man show, a propaganda tool for the prime minister."

Peter M is especially riled since he had to pay for his own jab at a private hospital because "there was a long queue for appointments at government hospitals" giving out free vaccines.

"I paid 750 rupees [$10; £7] for each jab so why should Mr Modi's photo be on my certificate?" he asks.

The Kerala High Court has given the federal and state governments two weeks to respond. I reached out to two spokespersons from Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but they declined to comment on Peter M's petition.

The prime minister's photograph on the vaccine certificate has also been criticised by his political rivals. A few opposition ruled states have even replaced his photo with pictures of their own chief ministers.

Senior Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Mr Modi of using vaccines for "personal publicity". And Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal state, said he should put his picture on death certificates too.

"Suppose I am not your supporter... I do not like you but I must carry this. Why? Where is the freedom of people?" she asked at a press conference.

"You made your photo compulsory on Covid certificates. Now put it on death certificates too," she added.

The photograph also caused confusion for Indians travelling abroad - Vice news recently reported that immigration officers, who were not familiar with Mr Modi's face, had accused some travellers of fraud.

Peter M is worried that if left unchecked, Mr Modi will "next start putting his picture in the school and college-leaving certificates of our children".

His concern is rooted in the fact that Mr Modi's photo sometimes pops up in places where it is not meant to be. Recently, a government advertisement with the prime minister's image was dropped from official court emails after objections from the Supreme Court.

An Indian woman get a Covid jab
India has administered nearly one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines

The prime minister's love for being photographed and taking selfies is well known. He has a huge following on social media and his rallies are always attended by tens of thousands of people across the country.

His supporters say there is nothing wrong in displaying the prime minister's photo on vaccine certificates as he is one of the most recognisable faces in the country.

Mr Modi's bearded face looks down from billboards and street hoardings, he smiles from full-page newspaper advertisements and websites of most government ministries carry advertisements with his photo.

Critics say India has never been short of leaders who indulge in self-glorification. In the past, BJP has criticised the Congress party, led by the Gandhi-Nehru dynasty, for naming hundreds of airports, universities, awards and welfare schemes after their family members.

Mayawati, Dalit icon and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state, is famous for building statues of herself and has been accused of encouraging a personality cult.

Jayaram Jayalalitha, the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, had put her face on cheap food canteens, pharmacies and salt packets.

"But Mr Modi takes this self-obsession to another level," says Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a journalist and Mr Modi's biographer.

A banner thanking Mr Modi for Covid vaccines
Banners thanking Mr Modi for Covid vaccines have appeared in many Indian cities

"He's a member of the RSS [Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh], which preaches that the organisation is bigger than the individual, but under him, the individual has become more important than the organisation.

"If you hear him speak, he doesn't say our government, it's always my government or Modi's government. In his public utterances, there's a lot of 'I, me, myself'. In February, he even renamed a stadium after himself."

Mr Mukhopadhyay says Mr Modi has used the pandemic "as a great opportunity to promote his cult".

"Since [the] vaccine is the only protection available against Covid-19, by putting his photo on the certificate, he wants to be seen as the people's saviour," Mr Mukhopadhyay said.

"He wants to be seen as the human face of divinity so that he can earn people's trust and faith which will then translate into votes for him."

Image guru Dilip Cherian says the prime minister's photo on the vaccine certificate is "a blurring of lines between what's appropriate from the party point of view with what is normative from the government point of view".

"The certificates are being weaponised to win votes," he says.

"The emphasis seems to be on electoral gains - to have as many vehicles as possible, be it the vaccine certificate or documents for government schemes, to carry the same message."

"Face familiarity" is a major plus, Mr Cherian says, because today the identity of the party has merged with the individual.

"Putting his picture there is part of a precision strike aimed at individual voters for a high brand recall."

Peter M says that is where the problem lies with having Mr Modi's face on his vaccine certificate.

"He's a politician who represents a party, he fights elections and this gives him an undue advantage over his rivals. And this must stop."

You might also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10,126 Reasons for WWE Investors to Worry Right Now

    In mid-September, a splashy pro wrestling pay-per-view event won rave reviews from nearly every observer who covered it. The 10,000-plus audience members booed more vociferously and cheered louder than in many classic live wrestling shows with much larger crowds. The problem for the only publicly traded wrestling company on the scene, World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE), is that it wasn't a WWE event.

  • Hindus denounce violence amid attacks in Bangladesh

    Protests continued Monday in Bangladesh’s capital to denounce a wave of violence against Hindus following an image posted on social media that was perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority. New attacks took place Sunday night in a northern village, where unidentified people burned up to 26 homes of Hindus despite a warning by the government that such attacks would be firmly punished. The violence has prompted the United Nations to urge the government to take actions to stop it.

  • Trump Dodges Questions in Marathon Deposition Over Protest Violence, Lawyer Claims

    David Dee Delgado/GettyDonald Trump testified under oath for about four-and-a-half hours on Monday over his role in a 2015 incident where protesters allege they were assaulted by his security team outside Trump Tower.The deposition took place at Trump Tower, from 10 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m., according to the activists’ lawyer, Benjamin Dictor, who claimed that there were a handful of questions Trump declined to answer. The attorney added that he planned to ask the judge in a civil suit stemming f

  • Ex-Spy Behind Salacious Trump Dossier Has Damning Theory About Alleged Pee Tape

    Christopher Steele says he thinks the infamous golden showers tape is real -- and shared why he believes Russia hasn't released it.

  • Ted Cruz blasted Australia’s COVID rules. A top Australian official didn’t hold back

    “Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID,” the Australian official said. “There have been zero deaths in the Territory.”

  • Trump answered questions for 4 hours in a deposition for a lawsuit alleging his bodyguards beat up protesters outside Trump Tower

    Trump answered most questions posed to him, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs, who accuse his guards of beating them up in September 2015.

  • Parents not happy with California student vaccine mandate protest at Capitol

    After Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccination mandate for schoolchildren, parents unhappy with the move converged at the Capitol on Monday to protest. California parents against the mandate were also expected to keep their kids home from school as part of the protest. KCRA 3's Brian Hickey reports.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Steven Bannon debate 'national divorce' between Democrat and Republican states

    Steve Bannon told Marjorie Taylor Greene he "vehemently" opposed the idea of a "national divorce," after the congresswoman posted a Twitter poll.

  • Trump Uses ‘Stop the Steal’ Lawyer to Sue Jan. 6 Committee

    Scott OlsonFormer President Donald Trump on Monday sued the chair of the congressional committee investigating the January 6 insurrection and the little-known archivist of the United States, in an attempt to stop the inquiry from using documents the former president claims are privileged.The lawsuit—filed on Monday in the District of Columbia’s federal court by “Stop the Steal” lawyer Jesse R. Binnall—goes after Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who is leading the select committee, and David S. Ferri

  • Trump questioned under oath in lawsuit over alleged Trump Tower assault

    (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump testified under oath on Monday as part of a civil lawsuit brought by protesters who allege they were assaulted by his security guards in New York in 2015, a lawyer for the protesters told a news conference. Trump sat for a videotaped deposition on Monday morning at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, said Benjamin Dictor, a lawyer who sought Trump's testimony in the long-running dispute.

  • "It's usually noticeable": GOP senator calls for senility test for aging leaders

    Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a physician, told me during an "Axios on HBO" interview that he favors cognition tests for aging leaders of all three branches of government. Why it matters: Wisdom comes with age. But science also shows that we lose something. And much of the world is now run by old people — including President Biden, 78 ... Speaker Pelosi, 81 ... Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, 70 ... and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 79.Stay on top of the latest market trends and eco

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2022

    Here are the key changes to Social Security taxes and benefits that are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

  • Capitol attack panel’s message to Steve Bannon: we won’t forget about you

    Republican Adam Kinzinger says pursuit of a criminal contempt referral was ‘the first shot over the bow’ for Trump allies Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, has declined to appear before the committee, or respond to the subpoena demanding documents and testimony, claiming executive privilege. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the special committee investigating the deadly 6 January US Capitol attack, said on Sunday the pursuit of a criminal co

  • Michael Cohen calls Steele 'Austin Powers' after being accused of 'treason'

    Michael Cohen dismissed British ex-spy Christopher Steele as a "f***ing liar" and "Austin Powers" after the ex-MI6 agent suggested former President Donald Trump's lawyer committed "treason."

  • Biden commission on packing Supreme Court left liberals empty-handed. They won't accept it.

    Trying to use a commission to kill calls for court packing is from a different age, when causes died from time and talk. This is the age of rage.

  • Feds Prepared ‘Deadly Force Countermeasures’ Ahead of ‘Storm Area 51’ Rally, Documents Reveal

    The event started and ended as a joke. In between, things got real — and dangerous

  • White House: Opposition to IRS snooping proposal driven by top 1% and lazy banks

    The White House is contending opposition to its tax enforcement proposals, targeting amounts as small as $600, is based on banks being too lazy to deal with the extra paperwork.

  • Jon Stewart warns more risks to the political system than Trump

    “I don’t know if autocracy is purely the domain of Donald Trump,” he said.

  • These Republicans torpedoed vaccine edicts — then slipped in the polls

    New research shows governors in states without vaccine mandates — or where they’ve outright prohibited such a requirement — have “significantly lower” approval ratings for their handling of the coronavirus.

  • Katie Couric’s RBG Coverup Shows How We Ended Up With Trump

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyThe mainstream media’s credibility took another big hit this week. Katie Couric, the former co-host of NBC’s Today show, revealed in a new memoir that she chose not to air some controversial comments made to her five years ago by the sainted Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, involving RBG’s criticism of NFL players like Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem.Couric says she was “conflicted” because she was a “big RBG fan,