Narragansett schools payroll totaled $14.6 million in fiscal 2023: who earned the most?

Emilia Cardona, The Gardner News
·2 min read

Several Narragansett Regional School District employees, from school principals to administrators, make six-figure salaries.

The regional school district had 362 employees and spent over $14.6 million on salaries for the 2022-23 school year. For fiscal 2022, the school district had 340 employees on payroll.

Christopher Casavant, school superintendent, is the district's highest earner with a salary of $177,000.

Molly Superchi, assistant superintendent, follows next, earning $121,000. The third person on the top of the highest earners list is Director of Pupil Personnel Services Matthew Holloway, with a salary of $116,514.

Principals' salaries

The next three highest earners are High School Principal Colby Young, who made $114,933, followed by Middle School Principal Mary Lafreniere, with a salary of $112,977. Templeton Elementary School Principal Emily Soltysik earned $112,294.

Director of Technology Jared Perrine earned $110,313, followed by Business Manager Ann-Marie Geyster, who earned $107,610.

Kathleen Donnelly is the teacher with the highest salary, at $97,204 for fiscal 2023. Following Donnelly is teacher Kristine Boudreau, who had a salary of $96,862. Middle school teacher Melissa Cormier is also one of the top-earning teachers, with a salary of $96,507, and right next to her is high school teacher Erin O'Dea, with a salary of $96,199.

Below is a list of the top 20 earners in the district. For a complete list of the district's salaries for fiscal 2023, please see our related story.

Employee Last Name

Employee First Name

Employee Gross

Casavant

Christopher

$177,000.04

Superchi

Molly

$121,000.10

Holloway

Matthew

$116,514.06

Young

Colby

$114,933.02

Lafreniere

Mary

$112,977.04

Soltysik

Emily

$112,294.12

Perrine

Jared

$110,313.06

Geyster

Ann-Marie

$107,610.94

Donnelly

Kathleen

$97,204.57

Boudreau

Kristine

$96,862.12

Cormier

Melissa

$96,507.02

O'Dea

Erin

$96,199.06

Landry

Michelle

$95,199.92

Smith

Janet

$92,710.04

Bachand

Courtney

$92,000.04

Bond

Bradley

$91,999.96

Stancombe

Kris

$91,550.90

Parker

Lisa

$91,057.99

Ambrozy

Laura

$89,253.10

Labonte

Terry

$89,188.04

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Narragansett Regional School District: Top earners for fiscal 2023

Recommended Stories