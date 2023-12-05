Narragansett schools payroll totaled $14.6 million in fiscal 2023: who earned the most?
Several Narragansett Regional School District employees, from school principals to administrators, make six-figure salaries.
The regional school district had 362 employees and spent over $14.6 million on salaries for the 2022-23 school year. For fiscal 2022, the school district had 340 employees on payroll.
Christopher Casavant, school superintendent, is the district's highest earner with a salary of $177,000.
Molly Superchi, assistant superintendent, follows next, earning $121,000. The third person on the top of the highest earners list is Director of Pupil Personnel Services Matthew Holloway, with a salary of $116,514.
Principals' salaries
The next three highest earners are High School Principal Colby Young, who made $114,933, followed by Middle School Principal Mary Lafreniere, with a salary of $112,977. Templeton Elementary School Principal Emily Soltysik earned $112,294.
Director of Technology Jared Perrine earned $110,313, followed by Business Manager Ann-Marie Geyster, who earned $107,610.
Kathleen Donnelly is the teacher with the highest salary, at $97,204 for fiscal 2023. Following Donnelly is teacher Kristine Boudreau, who had a salary of $96,862. Middle school teacher Melissa Cormier is also one of the top-earning teachers, with a salary of $96,507, and right next to her is high school teacher Erin O'Dea, with a salary of $96,199.
Below is a list of the top 20 earners in the district. For a complete list of the district's salaries for fiscal 2023, please see our related story.
Employee Last Name
Employee First Name
Employee Gross
Casavant
Christopher
$177,000.04
Superchi
Molly
$121,000.10
Holloway
Matthew
$116,514.06
Young
Colby
$114,933.02
Lafreniere
Mary
$112,977.04
Soltysik
Emily
$112,294.12
Perrine
Jared
$110,313.06
Geyster
Ann-Marie
$107,610.94
Donnelly
Kathleen
$97,204.57
Boudreau
Kristine
$96,862.12
Cormier
Melissa
$96,507.02
O'Dea
Erin
$96,199.06
Landry
Michelle
$95,199.92
Smith
Janet
$92,710.04
Bachand
Courtney
$92,000.04
Bond
Bradley
$91,999.96
Stancombe
Kris
$91,550.90
Parker
Lisa
$91,057.99
Ambrozy
Laura
$89,253.10
Labonte
Terry
$89,188.04
This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Narragansett Regional School District: Top earners for fiscal 2023