Narragansett schools payroll totaled $14.6 million in fiscal 2023: who earned the most?

Several Narragansett Regional School District employees, from school principals to administrators, make six-figure salaries.

The regional school district had 362 employees and spent over $14.6 million on salaries for the 2022-23 school year. For fiscal 2022, the school district had 340 employees on payroll.

Christopher Casavant, school superintendent, is the district's highest earner with a salary of $177,000.

Molly Superchi, assistant superintendent, follows next, earning $121,000. The third person on the top of the highest earners list is Director of Pupil Personnel Services Matthew Holloway, with a salary of $116,514.

Principals' salaries

The next three highest earners are High School Principal Colby Young, who made $114,933, followed by Middle School Principal Mary Lafreniere, with a salary of $112,977. Templeton Elementary School Principal Emily Soltysik earned $112,294.

Director of Technology Jared Perrine earned $110,313, followed by Business Manager Ann-Marie Geyster, who earned $107,610.

Kathleen Donnelly is the teacher with the highest salary, at $97,204 for fiscal 2023. Following Donnelly is teacher Kristine Boudreau, who had a salary of $96,862. Middle school teacher Melissa Cormier is also one of the top-earning teachers, with a salary of $96,507, and right next to her is high school teacher Erin O'Dea, with a salary of $96,199.

Below is a list of the top 20 earners in the district. For a complete list of the district's salaries for fiscal 2023, please see our related story.

Employee Last Name Employee First Name Employee Gross Casavant Christopher $177,000.04 Superchi Molly $121,000.10 Holloway Matthew $116,514.06 Young Colby $114,933.02 Lafreniere Mary $112,977.04 Soltysik Emily $112,294.12 Perrine Jared $110,313.06 Geyster Ann-Marie $107,610.94 Donnelly Kathleen $97,204.57 Boudreau Kristine $96,862.12 Cormier Melissa $96,507.02 O'Dea Erin $96,199.06 Landry Michelle $95,199.92 Smith Janet $92,710.04 Bachand Courtney $92,000.04 Bond Bradley $91,999.96 Stancombe Kris $91,550.90 Parker Lisa $91,057.99 Ambrozy Laura $89,253.10 Labonte Terry $89,188.04

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Narragansett Regional School District: Top earners for fiscal 2023