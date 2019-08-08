Narrow doors and no hoists: why disabled women can't have life-saving cervical cancer screening

Cervical screening simply saves lives. Thousands every year in the UK. It’s the best prevention against cervical cancer and at Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust we see first hand the devastation, fear and life-long consequences it can bring.

Going for a test can be difficult for many reasons - embarrassment large among them. But every eligible woman should be able to access it if they choose to do so. Sadly this is far from the case. We have found that the needs of women with a physical disability or physically debilitating symptoms are often being ignored.

In our latest research we found two thirds of women with a physical disability have been unable to attend cervical screening. Ethically, legally and morally it should not be the case that some women are faced with additional hurdles or even being denied access to this potentially lifesaving test.

With cervical screening uptake in decline - at it's lowest rate for 21 years - we should be working to overcome barriers not introducing them. This inequity of access could be putting disabled women at an increased risk of developing cervical cancer. It needs to change.

There is a huge disparity in the availability of equipment and options across the country. We have heard from women who have been fighting for many years to have cervical screening. Many have faced stigma or hurtful misconceptions along the way - and we have even heard from those who have been encouraged to sign waivers saying they don’t want a test. Simply ignoring the needs of this group has sometimes been favoured over addressing them.

Disability is diverse, complex and isn’t always visible. For women living with a disability, specialised support or alternative routes may be required in order to have equity of access to cervical screening.

This starts with literally being unable to get through the door. Some GP surgery doors aren’t wide enough to fit wheelchairs through, corridors can be too narrow to navigate and treatment rooms may be upstairs with no lift available.

Just one per cent of respondents to our poll said that their GP surgery provides a hoist, yet 23 per cent say they need one to get onto the examination bed.

We also found inconsistency in provision of home visits or referrals to alternative, accessible venues such as a local hospital. Twenty-two per cent said that they are unable to leave the house, but their GP surgery doesn’t offer home visits. Just three per cent were confident that their surgery provides them.

One woman in our report, Kerry, was able to have home visits in one GP catchment area and, when she moved house, was told it was no longer possible.

Sadly half of the women we spoke to said they have previously chosen not to attend screening because they have had bad experiences in the past, or are worried about how people might react. One in five said it has been assumed that they are not sexually active because of their disability. These kinds of assumptions are not only ignorant but they’re hurtful.

While many GP practices have policies, equipment or adjustments in place this report uncovers a serious health inequity. Cervical screening is a basic healthcare provision and it is highly unacceptable that some women are having to fight for their right to attend or, as some of the stories in this report show, being flatly denied it.

We fully understand that general practice in many parts of the country is under immense pressure yet the cost of cancer, both to the person and that to the NHS, is highly significant.

We are calling on service providers to look at their current practice and pathways and for greater enforcement and regulation across the UK. There is further a clear need for changes in perception, attitudes and approaches by some health care professionals involved in screening, so that everyone who is eligible for screening and wishes to attend can be confident that they will be treated with respect - and their needs will be met.

'It took me five years to get a test'

Jo Moss, 44, Norwich

Jo Moss More