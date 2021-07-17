Narrows woman charged with shooting murder of her husband

Jul. 17—NARROWS, Va. — A Narrows woman is behind bars after being charged in connection with the July 3 shooting death of her husband.

Bobby Lilley, Giles County Commonwealth's Attorney, said Mary Husky Palmer has been charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Her late husband, Sgt. Arthur "Woody" Woodrow Palmer III, was a New River Valley Regional Jail corrections officer.

Lilley said Palmer's job at the jail was not related to the shooting.

The victim's body was found on July 5 at his home in Narrows and Mary Palmer arrested on July 12 and is incarcerated at Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Lilley said no further details, including a possible motive, have been released in the case.

"This is an ongoing investigation being handled by the Narrows Police Department, the Giles County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police," he said.

Lilley said since it was a domestic situation the case is in the Giles County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

