Nas' Queensbridge Venture Partners Sells Pluto TV to Viacom for $340 Million

Nasty Nas' pockets just got filthier. On Tuesday (Jan. 22), Businesswire announced that media tyrant Viacom has agreed to a definitive deal with Nas' Queensbridge Venture Partners to acquire their Pluto TV streaming service for $340 million.

The service that was founded in 2013 has accumulated over 130 partnerships with TV networks, media networks, and major film studios allowing Pluto to offer more than 100 streamable TV channels in all genres of entertainment. Pluto TV compatible with almost every device with streaming capabilities including Andriod and iOS products for a monthly rate.

"Today marks an important step forward in Viacom’s evolution, as we work to move both our company and the industry forward," Bob Bakish Viacom President and CEO said. "Pluto TV’s unique and market-leading product, combined with Viacom’s brands, content, advanced advertising capabilities and global scale, creates a great opportunity for consumers, partners and Viacom."

Pluto is added to the list of startups like Lyft and Genius in which Nas has placed early investments and helped elevate to reputable status.

But, putting a damper on his financial success is the latest development in Nas' ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Kelis. According to reports, the singer wants to move her family (including the 9-year-old son she shares with Nas) to Colombia in order to pursue her agricultural dreams. Nas claims this is a violation of their custody agreement and intends to take legal action to prevent the move. Kelis seems unfazed, already removing their son from private schools and taking him to Colombia to visit the farm she shares with her husband.

