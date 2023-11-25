NAS Oceana to retire military working dog

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A round of a-paws is in order for Misa, a Military Working Dog set to retire for Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana.

Misa began her career nine years ago at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio as part of the 341st Military Working Dog Training Squadron.

The explosive detection dog spent most of her career assigned to the Security Department at NAS Oceana and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, but she and her handler also deployed to Kuwait and Syria.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.