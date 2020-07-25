NASA added 6 HD video cameras to its next Mars rover so we can all watch the first footage of a spacecraft landing on another planet

An illustration of a NASA Mars rover entering the red planet's atmosphere at hypersonic speeds. The spacecraft's heat shield, or aeroshell, is designed to withstand temperatures of more than 1,600 degrees Fahrenheit.

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA is preparing to launch its Perseverance rover, a car-sized nuclear-powered robot, to Mars on July 30.

After reaching Mars, the rover will perform a harrowing descent to the surface that will require a heat shield, supersonic parachute, and rocket-powered crane.

NASA is hoping to record much of the descent and landing with six high-definition cameras — possibly returning the first video footage of a spacecraft landing on another planet.

Perseveance is also packing an experimental helicopter, called Ingenuity, microphones, and high-tech instruments to look for signs of past alien life.

One out of every two spacecraft that humanity rockets toward Mars for a landing never makes it.

Those are the rough odds facing NASA's upcoming Mars 2020 mission and Perseverance rover, which is currently scheduled to launch from Earth on July 30 and reach the red planet on February 18.

The mission's $2.4 billion cost, eight years of development, and work by thousands of people will come down to a recurring nightmare for aerospace engineers called the "seven minutes of terror" — the entry, descent, and landing phase that all Mars spacecraft must survive in order to explore the world's surface.

"We've got literally seven minutes to get from the top of the atmosphere to the surface of Mars, going from 13,000 mph to zero in perfect sequence, perfect choreography, perfect timing," Adam Steltzner, chief engineer of the Perseverance mission, said in a 2012 NASA-JPL video about its predecessor robot, the Curiosity rover (which is still going strong). "The computer has to do it all by itself with no help from the ground. If any one thing doesn't work just right, it's game over."

Like the Mars missions before it, Curiosity took some still photos of part of its descent, though no interplanetary spacecraft has ever recorded video of its landing phase, let alone in high-definition.

With Perseverance, however, the team behind the car-size, nuclear-powered robot is hoping to change that.

"We have something new this time: We've taken some ruggedized commercial cameras, and we've dispensed them around the spacecraft," Matt Wallace, deputy project manager of the Mars mission, said during a June 17 press briefing. "Those those cameras will be taking high-definition video of the spacecraft during entry, descent, and landing activity. So we should be able to watch this big parachute inflate supersonically, we should be able to watch the rover deploy and touch down on the surface."

He added: "This is going to be very exciting; it's the first time that we have ever been able to see a spacecraft land on another planet."

Off-the-shelf cameras for a $2.4 billion rover

An artist's concept depicts NASA's Perseverance (or Mars 2020) rover exploring on the surface of the red planet.

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA/JPL-Caltech

The entry, descent and landing camera or "EDLCAM" system on Perseverance is what NASA calls a "discretionary payload."

The project is effectively a bonus addition to the robot's main suite of instruments. Those primary tools include a Martian weather-monitoring station, 3D camera, organic compound detectors, percussive rotary drill, and even a device to store the first-ever Martian soil samples (for rocketing back to Earth on a future mission).

Engineers settled on EDLCAM when they realized they had the room and power to add them without cramping the mission's overarching goal: digging in the Martian dirt for signatures of past microbial alien life.

"They take up very, very little mass and volume," Wallace told Business Insider during the briefing. "They're essentially unnoticeable at the spacecraft level."

Managers of the mission did not custom-build the EDLCAM hardware, though: They ordered some.

The equipment purchased included five 1.3-megapixel and one 3.1-megapixel USB cameras from Point Grey (now owned by FLIR), lenses from Universe Kogaku, a 480 gigabyte solid-state drive, and a small computer that runs Linux, according to Andrew Good, a spokesperson for NASA/JPL-Caltech.

Good noted the cameras are not designed to either fly through the vacuum of space or descend through the atmosphere of another planet. However, the completed spacecraft and its components passed a final review that hinged on vibration, vacuum chamber, and thermal exposure tests before it was tucked into a 15-foot-wide aeroshell and put on top of a rocket.