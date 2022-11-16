1

NASA administrator gives moon rocket launch 'A+'

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson gave the first launch of the Artemis program an ‘A+’ after the Space Launch System rocket and uncrewed Orion crew capsule lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on its debut flight. (Nov. 16)

  • NASA's Artemis moon rocket's main fuel tanks filled for debut launch

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) -Ground teams at Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday filled the main fuel tanks of NASA's towering, next-generation moon rocket for its debut launch, a flight to kick off the U.S. space agency's Artemis program 50 years after the last Apollo lunar mission. The 32-story Space Launch System (SLS) rocket was due to blast off from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 1:04 a.m. EST (0604 GMT) on Wednesday to send its Orion capsule on a 25-day test flight around the moon and back without astronauts aboard.

  • EXPLAINER: NASA's new mega moon rocket, Orion crew capsule

    NASA is kicking off its new moon program with a test flight of a brand-new rocket and capsule. Liftoff was slated for early Wednesday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The test flight aims to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.

  • Spectators watch as NASA launches new moon rocket

    Launch spectators at Space View Park cheered as Artemis I blasted off into the night sky from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. (Nov. 16) (AP Video/Cody Jackson)

  • NASA’s Space Launch System makes inaugural journey in historic launch

    After years of preparation and two false starts, NASA's heavy-lift Space Launch System has finally taken off and entered orbit. It's a big win for the space agency — even as it assigns tasks once meant for the SLS to SpaceX instead. The SLS is a key part of NASA's Artemis program, intended to bring humanity back to the Moon "to stay," as they often emphasize.

  • Nasa Artemis 1 moon rocket launches into space

    Nasa has successfully launched its Artemis rocket, beginning a journey that the space agency hopes will take it back to the Moon. Source: Reuters

  • NASA's Artemis rocketship on course for moon after epic launch

    The U.S. space agency's much-delayed and highly anticipated launch from Florida kicked off Apollo's successor program, Artemis, aimed at returning astronauts to the lunar surface this decade and establishing a sustainable base there as a stepping stone to future human exploration of Mars. The 32-story-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 1:47 a.m. EST (0647 GMT), piercing the blackness over Cape Canaveral with a reddish-orange tail of fire as crowds of spectators cheered and screamed. About 90 minutes later, the rocket's upper stage propelled the Orion capsule out of Earth orbit and on its trajectory to the moon, NASA said.

  • It's Launch Day! NASA attempts 3rd try at launching SLS rocket, Artemis I mission

    For the 3rd time, NASA will attempt to launch the Space Launch System rocket on its maiden voyage, marking the start of the Project Artemis missions.

  • NASA's mightiest moon rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

    NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago. If all goes well during the three-week flight, the crew capsule will be propelled into a wide orbit around the moon and then return to Earth with a Pacific splashdown in December. After years of delays and billions in cost overruns, the Space Launch System rocket thundered skyward, rising from Kennedy Space Center on 8.8 million pounds (4 million kilograms) of thrust and hitting 100 mph (160 kph) within seconds.

  • A Solar Sail Spacecraft Is About to Come Down Through Earth's Atmosphere in a Fiery Flame

    A tiny spacecraft is about to sail into its demise, burning up as it reenters Earth’s atmosphere for the end of its mission.

  • NASA's Artemis test mission blasts off to the moon

    STORY: The 32-story Space Launch System (SLS) rocket surged off the launch pad from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral at 1:47 a.m. EST, to send its Orion capsule on a three-week test journey.The flight will bring it to within 60 miles of the lunar surface before sailing 40,000 miles beyond the moon and back to Earth.Liftoff came on the third attempt at launching the long-delayed, multibillion-dollar rocket, after 10 weeks beset by numerous technical mishaps, back-to-back hurricanes and two excursions trundling the spacecraft out of its hangar to the launch pad.Wednesday's launch was not without its own drama. A three-man "red team" was scrambled out to the launch pad in the final hours of the countdown to tighten bolts on a loose connection identified as the source of a potentially flight-thwarting fuel leak.Although specially trained to venture into the "blast zone" around a fully fueled rocket, the three were later hailed as heroes who may well have saved the mission.

  • Satellite Imagery Shows NASA Artemis Launch 'as Seen From Space'

    Satellite imagery shows NASA’s Artemis rocket on its way towards the moon on Wednesday, November 16.The imagery was released by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, or CIRA.The unmanned launch was part of a plan to send astronauts to the moon by 2025, more than 50 years after the last mission.Wednesday’s launch involves using the rocket to send an unmanned capsule, Orion, to loop behind the moon. Credit: CIRA/NOAA via Storyful

  • Updates: NASA launches its mega Artemis I moon rocket from Florida

    LIFTOFF of NASA's Artemis I mission from Kennedy Space Center on a 26-day mission to the moon and back! The historic launch is the first for Artemis.

