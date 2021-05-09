NASA administrator says China is failing to meet 'responsible standards' for space debris, after parts of an uncontrolled rocket landed in the Indian Ocean

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Shalvey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
bill nelson nasa administrator confirmation hearing senator
Former senator Bill Nelson. NASA/Bill Ingalls

  • NASA's Bill Nelson on Sunday said China hadn't met "responsible standards" for uncontrolled debris.

  • Debris from a Chinese rocket landed in the Indian Ocean on Sunday.

  • Space agencies and private companies need to "act responsibly and transparently," he said.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Sunday said China was "failing to meet responsible standards" for its space debris.

"Spacefaring nations must minimize the risks to people and property on Earth of re-entries of space objects and maximize transparency regarding those operations," Nelson said in a short statement posted on NASA's website.

Debris from a Chinese rocket launched in late April splashed into the Indian Ocean on Sunday, following more than a week of speculation over where on Earth it would crash down.

"It is clear that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris, " Nelson said.

He added: "It is critical that China and all spacefaring nations and commercial entities act responsibly and transparently in space to ensure the safety, stability, security, and long-term sustainability of outer space activities."

The debris from Long March 5B landed in the Indian Ocean near the Maldives, China's space agency said. US Space Command had been tracking the rocket debris, an about 22.5-ton cylinder.

Models showed the space junk landing anywhere from North America to Africa, although most experts expected it to land in an ocean.

On Friday, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, said the country's space agency was tracking the re-entry.

"To my knowledge, the upper stage of this rocket has been deactivated, which means that most of its parts will burn up upon reentry, making the likelihood of damage to aviation or ground facilities and activities extremely low," he said, according to an official transcript.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Britain open to talks over vaccine waivers with U.S, others at WTO

    Britain is open to talks with the United States and other World Trade Organization members on the issue of IP waivers for COVID-19 vaccines, a government spokesman said after pressure from charities to back U.S. proposals. U.S. President Joe Biden last week threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines. British and European Union officials have been sceptical about the usefulness of the proposal, while saying they are prepared to discuss it.

  • David Attenborough to address leaders at UN climate summit

    Veteran British broadcaster David Attenborough has been appointed the “people’s advocate” at the global climate summit this year, where he is expected to address political leaders about the need for urgent action to tackle the “crippling” threat of climate change. The 95-year-old, best known for his documentaries on the natural world such as “Planet Earth,” said the coronavirus pandemic has shown how crucial it is to secure international agreements to solve worldwide problems. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked Attenborough for taking up the role, saying he has inspired millions with his TV work.

  • If You Could Afford to Go to Space, Would You? We Asked Someone Bidding on a Seat in Bezos’ New Spaceship

    Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin is flying its first-ever astronaut crew to space via a rocket called New Shepard on July 20, and there's an auction for a seat on the 10-minute ride to space. In...

  • The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are on sale for their lowest price in months

    The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are among the best noise-canceling headphones we've ever tested—and on sale for the first time since December.

  • The Morning After: Debris from China's largest rocket crashes into Indian Ocean

    Dogecoin price crashes after Elon Musk's 'Saturday Night Live' appearance, Chinese rocket debris falls into Indian Ocean, and only 4 percent of US iPhone users have agreed to app tracking after iOS 14.5.

  • Scared of social un-distancing? Many of us still need time to 'thaw.'

    Vaccines were supposed to be our ticket to normality, but I have found myself afraid to return to even CDC-approved activities.

  • ‘Stop the vaccines!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene launches anti-vaxx rant on Steve Bannon show

    ‘We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives,’ Ms Greene says

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • I am ‘v free’: David Cameron sent 68 messages to ministers and mandarins about Greensill Capital

    David Cameron bombarded ministers and officials with 68 messages about the collapsed lender Greensill, it has emerged, as the scale of his intense lobbying campaign has been laid bare. The communications fired off by the former Conservative prime minister on behalf of the controversial finance firm - totalling up to 19 calls, text and emails in a single day - were published on Tuesday afternoon by a committee of MPs. The Treasury committee, which is one of three Commons select committees conducting an inquiry into Greensill Capital and its collapse, released the messages supplied by Mr Cameron ahead of his appearance before its panel on Thursday. Australian banker Lex Greensill, the eponymous founder of Greensill Capital, faced questions from MPs on Wednesday. He is expected to be quizzed about the 5,000 jobs put at risk by the collapse of the company.

  • Human remains found in Dorchester

    Boston police responded to a Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday after someone found human remains, according to police.

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man stumbles onto dead shark on Virginia coast, leaving many to wonder what killed it

    “We’re gonna need a bigger beach!”

  • Meituan's stock price plunges after CEO posts Chinese poem

    Shares in Meituan, China’s largest food delivery platform, have tumbled after its CEO posted —and then deleted — an ancient poem in a move widely seen as possible criticism of the Chinese government. Authorities are investigating the company over allegations of anti-monopolistic behavior, part of a wider crackdown on technology companies. Meituan’s stock price lost 5.3% on Tuesday and plunged as much as 9.8% on Monday after its CEO Wang Xing posted the classical Tang dynasty poem, which criticized Emperor Qin Shi Huang for silencing his critics by burning books.

  • Families of Black Americans killed by police push for UN to intervene

    The families have been pushing the international community to take action since last summer’s protests

  • Capitol rioter blames ‘Foxitis’ addiction to Fox News for 6 January riot

    Anthony Antonio’s lawyer says he watched network for months before being part of attack on Capitol

  • California declares drought emergency for one third of the state

    California governor also announces a $5.1bn water infrastructure and drought response plan

  • Nepal prime minister loses confidence vote in parliament

    Nepal’s prime minister lost a vote of confidence in parliament Monday, ending his attempt to show he has enough support to remain in office. Only 93 lawmakers backed Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, while 124 voted against him. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari is expected to ask Oli to lead a caretaker government while parties in parliament seek to form a new government.

  • Tiger faces off with armed man as wild cat roams streets of Houston

    Video of a tiger walking around suburban area was captured and posted to Twitter

  • ‘Time to raise taxes’: Horry County considers tax increase for public safety services

    It’s the second tax increase the County Council has discussed this year.

  • Marshall calls for new committee to investigate COVID-19 origins, spars with Fauci

    Marshall’s resolution explicitly names the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Chinese lab at the center of countless theories since the start of the pandemic.