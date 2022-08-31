NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket

Associated Press

Arbelys Briceño fixed her eyes on the chicken soup in the plastic container set before her, the first warm meal she'd had in days. It was her eighth day on a journey from her Venezuelan hometown to Peru, a country the 14-year-old couldn't place on a map but that her older brother had set as their destination. “It is as if it were a vacation but with lots of walking,” Arbelys said with an outlook far more upbeat than that of most Venezuelan migrants trying to escape poverty in their once-prosperous country.