NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket
NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight; Managers say a bad sensor could be to blame for Monday's scrapped launch. (Aug. 31)
One day after the first launch of NASA’s heavy-lift Space Launch System rocket had to be scrubbed due to an engine cool-down issue, mission managers announced that they’d try again on Saturday. In the meantime, engineers will work out the details of a go/no-go plan, just in case they face issues similar to those that forced Monday’s scrub. Saturday’s two-hour launch opportunity opens at 2:17 p.m. ET (11:17 a.m. PT) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If all systems are go, liftoff would m
NASA says the next target launch date is Saturday, September 3. Engineers earlier were assessing an issue with one of four RS-25 engines on the bottom of the moon rocket's core sta
NASA says they will assess their data and try to launch the Space Launch System by Labor Day after several problems arose during the first attempt.
