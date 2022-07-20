NASA announces a challenging schedule for inaugural launch of its SLS moon rocket

Alan Boyle
·3 min read
A full moon shines above NASA’s Space Launch System rocket during pad testing on June 14. (NASA Photo)
A full moon shines above NASA’s Space Launch System rocket during pad testing on June 14. (NASA Photo)

If all goes according to plan, NASA could launch its heavy-lift Space Launch System rocket on its first flight around the moon by as early as Aug. 29.

That’s a big “if,” however: Workers at Kennedy Space Center in Florida still have to finish fixing and testing the rocket’s systems, including components that didn’t get fully checked out during last month’s launch rehearsal.

Cliff Lanham, senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems Program, said it’ll be tricky to finish up the final test while observing all the launch constraints currently in place.

“We do have some challenges right now as we complete that test and all our final closeout work, particularly in the core stage intertank, to get to a point where we’re ready to roll out,” Lanham told reporters today.

Today’s announcement came on an auspicious day: the 53rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The schedule calls for the 322-foot-tall, 3.5 million-pound rocket to roll out from the space center’s Vehicle Assembly Building on Aug. 18. That would set the stage for potential launch attempts on Aug. 29, Sept. 2 and Sept. 5. Liftoff would mark the start of NASA’s Artemis 1 mission, an uncrewed test flight that’s meant to blaze a trail for astronauts to land on the lunar surface by as early as 2025.

Artemis 1 calls for the SLS rocket to send NASA’s Orion deep-space capsule into a widely looping orbit around the moon, and then bring it back to Earth for a Pacific Ocean splashdown. The trips associated with the three launch opportunities announced today would last 39 to 42 days.

Three instrument-laden mannequins — nicknamed Commander Moonikin Campos, Helga and Zohar — would provide the mission team with data about the conditions that actual astronauts would experience during a round-the-moon trip on Artemis 2 in the 2024 time frame, and during the Artemis 3 moon landing mission.

NASA will also test a digital voice assistant that’s based on Amazon’s Alexa AI software. Amazon is partnering with Lockheed Martin and Cisco on Project Callisto, which could provide astronauts with in-flight information during future Artemis missions. Lanham said the hardware for the Callisto digital assistant has already been installed in the Orion capsule.

Orion’s most critical test would come at the end of the trip.

“When Orion returns from the moon, we’ll be traveling about 24,500 miles an hour, or Mach 32, and experience temperatures half as hot as the sun outside the heat shield,” said Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager at NASA Headquarters.

Sarafin said the heat shield has gone through ground testing, but will face the acid test under atmospheric re-entry conditions during Artemis 1. “We could see something that we didn’t anticipate,” he said.

Jim Free, associate administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, said the launch team is working its way through a to-do list that was put together after last month’s rehearsal on the launch pad — including the replacement of fuel-line seals that caused problems during the countdown.

Free emphasized that the dates released today were “not an agency commitment,” but merely a schedule for the launch team to target. “We’re here today to say, ‘Hey, we think we’re on a good path to get to attempts on those dates,'” he said.

Once the SLS rocket is rolled out, mission planners will have to watch the clock on the onboard batteries that provide power for the flight termination system. If liftoff doesn’t occur by Sept. 5 or 6, NASA would have to wait for the next launch window — which would be open from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4 — or perhaps even the following window, which opens Oct. 17.

More from GeekWire:

Recommended Stories

  • NASA awards SpaceX a $255 million contract to launch the next space telescope, which will study dark energy and exoplanets

    NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will launch on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket to observe dark energy, dark matter, and exoplanets in space.

  • Relativity and Impulse want to go to Mars as early as 2024

    Relativity Space, a 3D-printed rocket startup that’s planning its first orbital test launch this year, said Tuesday that it is planning to send a Mars lander and rover vehicle made by Impulse Space to the red planet as early as 2024. With the announcement, both companies aim to drastically push forward the timeline for a fully private rocket launch to Mars. Impulse, a new startup founded by SpaceX veteran and founding employee Tom Mueller, will be providing the Mars Cruise Vehicle, Entry Capsule and Lander.

  • NASA’s water-hunting rover launch delayed by one year, pushed to 2024

    NASA’s big mission to hunt for water on the moon has slipped by another year, to 2024, due to the agency requesting further testing of the lander that will deliver the payload to the lunar surface. NASA selected Astrobotic as the commercial partner to develop the lander for this mission in 2020, through the agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. While Astrobotic is providing the lander, NASA is developing the rover, VIPER, in-house.

  • NASA awards launch contract for next space telescope to SpaceX

    NASA on Tuesday awarded a new contract to SpaceX to launch the agency’s next telescope into space in 2026. NASA is expected to pay SpaceX $255 million to launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope from its Falcon Heavy rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Flight Center in Florida, according to a press release from the…

  • Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

    Astronomers have spotted in a galaxy adjacent to our Milky Way what they are calling a cosmic "needle in a haystack" - a black hole that not only is classified as dormant but appears to have been born without the explosion of a dying star. Researchers said on Monday this one differs from all other known black holes in that it is "X-ray quiet" - not emitting powerful X-ray radiation indicative of gobbling up nearby material with its strong gravitational pull - and that it was not born in a stellar blast called a supernova. Black holes are extraordinarily dense objects with gravity so intense not even light can escape.

  • A man with a knife was shot by police. Then an LAPD helicopter made things worse

    A civilian panel rules the officers' action was justified, even as its account throws the role of LAPD helicopters under new scrutiny.

  • GM Factory Restorations Rumored

    This could be interesting…

  • Polar bears scavenge on garbage to cope with climate change

    Hungry polar bears are turning to garbage dumps to fill their stomachs as their icy habitat disappears. On Wednesday, a team of Canadian and U.S. scientists warned that trash poses an emerging threat to already-vulnerable polar bear populations as the animals become more reliant on landfills near northern communities. "Bears and garbage are a bad association," said co-author Andrew Derocher, a biologist at the University of Alberta.

  • Army cuts force size amid unprecedented battle for recruits

    The Army is significantly cutting the total number of soldiers it expects to have in the force over the next two years, as the U.S. military faces what a top general called “unprecedented challenges” in bringing in recruits. Army officials on Tuesday said the service will fall about 10,000 soldiers short of its planned end strength for this fiscal year, and prospects for next year are grimmer. Army Gen. Joseph Martin, vice chief of staff for the Army, said it is projecting it will have a total force of 466,400 this year, down from the expected 476,000.

  • More helicopters look set to fly on Mars

    The choppers would be part of remodelled plans to bring rock samples back from the Red Planet.

  • This Radio Pulse From Space Lasts Three Seconds. Scientists Have No Clue Why

    The pulse lasts 1,000 times longer than other neutron star signals. Researchers guess it probably originates from the star’s powerful magnetic field.

  • Tim Burton to Receive Lyon Festival’s 2022 Lumiere Award

    Tim Burton is set to receive the 14th Lumiere Award at the Lumiere Festival, a week-long celebration of heritage movies and film masters held in Lyon, France, in October. Headed by Cannes Film Festival’s chief Thierry Fremaux, the Lumiere Festival previously honored Jane Campion, the Dardenne Brothers, Francis Ford Coppola, Quentin Tarantino, Clint Eastwood, Martin […]

  • The westward spread of zebra and quagga mussels shows how tiny invaders can cause big problems

    A boat propeller encrusted with zebra mussels. NPS/FlickrThe zebra mussel has been a poster child for invasive species ever since it unleashed economic and ecological havoc on the Great Lakes in the late 1980s. Yet despite intensive efforts to control it and its relative, the quagga mussel, these fingernail-sized mollusks are spreading through U.S. rivers, lakes and bays, clogging water supply pipes and altering food webs. Now, the mussels threaten to reach the country’s last major uninfested fr

  • Ian Rapoport provides update on Ravens RB JK Dobbins

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided an update on Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins

  • ACC commissioner says all options on the table for league with conference realignment

    ACC commissioner Jim Phillips says ‘all options are on the table’ amid the shaking ground of conference realignment that’s driven by college football

  • Bella Hadid Made a Case for the Return of Bumpits

    And it totally worked.

  • Human garbage is a plentiful but dangerous source of food for polar bears finding it harder to hunt seals on dwindling sea ice

    Scenes like this one are becoming increasingly common in the Arctic. ALEXANDER GRIR/Contributor/AFP via Getty ImagesMore than 50 hungry polar bears invaded the Russian coastal village of Belushya Guba over a period of three months, attracted by the local dump. Some bears entered homes and businesses by ripping doors off hinges and climbing through windows. These invasions have been steadily increasing in Arctic settlements, though this case, in the winter of 2019, was one of the worst. While few

  • Is Greg Sankey naïve to downplay what Big Ten adding USC, UCLA means for the SEC?

    Greg Sankey isn't shaken by the Big Ten adding USC and UCLA. In fact, he seemed somewhat dismissive about what Big Ten expansion means for the SEC.

  • First men on the moon, a unique American achievement, still amazes us today

    The first moon landing on July 20, 1969, was one of the great achievements in human history. These 8 facts highlight the way it still captures the human imagination today.

  • Astronomers at MIT pick up mysterious signal

    Astronomers at MIT have discovered something they can't quite explain: A mysterious radio signal pulsing with constant regularity. They're called fast radio bursts, or FRBs, and were detected using a radio telescope in Canada called CHIME. Scientists say they usually only last a few milliseconds. But one new discovery is so powerful, it lasted a full three seconds. It also emitted radio waves in a series of peaks, like a heartbeat, and that's rare. Scientists think it is caused by a neutron star which rotates and emits radio waves from either end, similar to a lighthouse. “Previously, we were not able to see these neutron starts emitting radio waves from other galaxies because they are not energetic enough, they are not luminous enough. This is the first time where we may have detected a neutron star from so far away,” said MIT astronomer Dr. Daniele Michilli. This discovery could be used to help measure how fast the universe is expanding.