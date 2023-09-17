NASA appoints new head of UFO research
NASA has named a new head of UFO research who plans to use AI to help eliminate skepticism when it comes to UFO's
NASA has named a new head of UFO research who plans to use AI to help eliminate skepticism when it comes to UFO's
The space agency NASA announced Thursday that it has created a new position to investigate UFOs in the hopes of destigmatizing the research process surrounding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAP.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
For the second time in two seasons, Cam Akers has fallen out of favor in Los Angeles.
The Department of Education is promoting its newest IDR plan called Saving on A Valuable Education, or SAVE plan.
Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest.
Stock up on festive home goods, electronics and a cornucopia of stellar markdowns.
You can save money on detailing services if you buy your own steam cleaner. They can be used for cars, carpets, furniture, floors and countertops.
A 4-2 win over the rival Galaxy has LAFC back in the win column. Meanwhile, a coaching disaster in New England has the Revolution in a dire situation.
"Funflation" is in full force as live events boom amid a turbulent time in the entertainment industry.
At one point during the Bears' loss to Green Bay, Chase Claypool was lightly pushed by a Packers player and fell to the ground like a cartoon.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.
When you think about your financial situation holistically, you realize it isn’t characterized just by the assets you hold in your portfolio, but also the industry in which you work.
Just run the cables behind it and paint it to match your wall, if you'd like — it's 40% off right now.
Here's the Week 2 edition of Matt Harmon's fantasy football Binge, Stream or Skip!
A Lodge skillet, a mini waffle maker, a dishwasher magnet that just might save your marriage — these are most useful and popular kitchens you didn't know you needed.
A Cuisinart knife set for over 60% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Sophia Bush is also a fan!
In the words of the cooking queen herself, 'How bad can that be?'
"It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long," the actress shared.