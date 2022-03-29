NASA astronaut heading home after record flight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
William Harwood
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mark T. Vande Hei
    American astronaut
  • Anton Shkaplerov
    Russian cosmonaut

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, launched by Russia to the International Space Station aboard a Soyuz spacecraft last April, returns this week to a world torn by war in Ukraine and escalating superpower tension as he closes out a 355-day stay in orbit, the longest single flight by a U.S. astronaut.

Despite Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and a sharp break in East-West space relations — including threatening rhetoric and even a YouTube video, later said to be a "joke," suggesting Vande Hei could be left behind aboard the station — the NASA astronaut and two cosmonaut crewmates will return to Earth on Wednesday exactly as planned.

Outgoing Expedition 66 commander Anton Shkaplerov turned the lab over to NASA astronaut Thomas Marshburn on Tuesday in a traditional change-of-command ceremony marked by hugs and handshakes, with no hint of the discord threatening U.S.-Russian relations on Earth.

Outgoing space station commander Anton Shkaplerov, left, hands a symbolic key to the space station to NASA astronaut Thomas Marshburn Tuesday in a traditional change-of-command ceremony. Shkaplerov, cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov (to immediate left of key in background) and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei (to right of key) plan to return to Earth Wednesday. / Credit: NASA TV
Outgoing space station commander Anton Shkaplerov, left, hands a symbolic key to the space station to NASA astronaut Thomas Marshburn Tuesday in a traditional change-of-command ceremony. Shkaplerov, cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov (to immediate left of key in background) and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei (to right of key) plan to return to Earth Wednesday. / Credit: NASA TV

"I'm very proud I was the commander of this excellent crew," Shkaplerov said before handing a symbolic "key to the space station" over to Marshburn. "People have problems on Earth, on orbit we are one crew. I think ISS is (a) symbol of the friendship and cooperation and (the) symbol of future of exploration of space."

Said Marshburn: "It's an honor and a privilege to accept command of the International Space Station and continuing that international partnership and that legacy in spaceflight. Want to thank you, you've been a wonderful commander, really can't thank you enough."

After bidding their seven station crewmates farewell late Tuesday, Shkaplerov, Vande Hei and flight engineer Pyotr Dubrov plan to strap into their Soyuz MS-19/65S ferry ship and undock from the Russian Rassvet module at 3:21 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

After a pause to give Dubrov time to carry out a photo survey of the station's Russian modules, Soyuz commander Shkaplerov will monitor an automated de-orbit rocket firing and a fiery plunge back to Earth, landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan near the town of Dzhezkazgan at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday (5:28 p.m. local time).

Vande Hei and first-time flier Dubrov will have logged 355 days seven hours and 45 minutes off planet, covering 5,680 orbits spanning 150.1 million miles. Including an earlier space station stay in 2017-18, Vande Hei's total time in space across two missions will stand at 523 days, moving him up to third on the list of most-experienced U.S. astronauts.

Asked how he kept a positive attitude during such a long flight away from friends and family, Vande Hei said he tried "to pay attention to just the day that I'm on and not think about how many days are left."

"And I've been very, very fortunate to have wonderful crewmates," he told CBS News in a recent space-to-ground interview. "Everybody's just getting along fantastically, and it's been a pleasure."

He also made a point of meditating for 20 minutes each day in the multi-window cupola compartment, taking in spectacular views of Earth amid a sea of stars.

Mark Vande Hei enjoys a moment in the multi-window cupola compartment where he likes to mediate each day before going to work. The Soyuz MS-19/65S spacecraft visible out the center window will carry Vande Hei, commander Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov back to Earth early Wednesday. / Credit: NASA
Mark Vande Hei enjoys a moment in the multi-window cupola compartment where he likes to mediate each day before going to work. The Soyuz MS-19/65S spacecraft visible out the center window will carry Vande Hei, commander Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov back to Earth early Wednesday. / Credit: NASA

"Every morning, before everybody else is awake, with all the lights off, I can sit and look for 20 minutes at the stars," he said. And I feel very, very fortunate to have those experiences. ... I wish I could find a good way to describe it to people. It's awe-inspiring every time."

NASA flight surgeons and support personnel flew to Kazakhstan aboard a NASA jet last Friday and will be on hand at the Soyuz landing site to welcome Vande Hei home and to carry out initial medical checks as he begins readjusting to gravity after nearly a full year in weightlessness.

Vande Hei and his support crew will fly back to the Johnson Space Center in Houston shortly after landing while Shkaplerov and Dubrov board a Russian aircraft for a flight to the cosmonaut training center in Star City near Moscow.

Facing months of physical rehabilitation to regain his "land legs," Vande Hei told a NASA interviewer last week he was especially looking forward to "making a cup of coffee for my wife and myself and then sitting in bed and talking to each other while we're either reading or catching up on the news."

"Just having relaxing Saturday mornings is a wonderful thing," he said. "And then after that, I'd probably say guacamole and chips."

Dubrov and Vande Hei were launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome aboard a different Soyuz on April 9, 2021, joining spacecraft commander Oleg Novitskiy. When they took off, Vande Hei and Dubrov did not know how long their stay in space might last because of uncertainty about the Russian launch sequence.

"I didn't know with certainty that the flight would be this long," he told CBS News. "But I certainly knew that it was a possibility, and I made sure my family was aware of that. And they all agreed that I should still say yes. So no, I didn't have any second thoughts. I felt like it was an opportunity to fill a need that we had, and I was very happy to be able to fill it."

Last October, Russia launched a Soyuz carrying Shkaplerov, a Russian actress and her director to shoot scenes for a movie aboard the space station. The actress and director took the seats that normally would have been available to carry Dubrov and Vande Hei back to Earth after a six-month stay in space.

Novitskiy ferried both of them home last October, leaving Shkaplerov behind to bring Dubrov and Vande Hei back to Earth this week after nearly a full year in space. Mission duration for Shkaplerov will stand at 176 days.

The International Space Station as seen from below by astronauts aboard a departing Crew Dragon spacecraft. / Credit: NASA
The International Space Station as seen from below by astronauts aboard a departing Crew Dragon spacecraft. / Credit: NASA

Several Russian cosmonauts have logged flights lasting more than a year — the world record is 437 days 17 hours — but Vande Hei's 355-day mark sets a new single-flight record for U.S. astronauts, eclipsing Scott Kelly's 340-day mark and Christina Koch's 328-day stay aboard the station, the world record for a female.

"I think it's great," Kelly said in a recent telephone interview with CBS News. "What's the saying, records are made to be broken? And that means we're doing things better than we did it before. So yeah, congratulations to him."

As for his perspective, Vande Hei said "I don't think it's a record that I would even attribute to me, it's a record for our space program."

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Scott and Christina, both," he said in a NASA interview. "And I know they would both be extremely happy, as the explorers that they are, to see that we're furthering exploration, we're getting people into space for longer and longer periods of time."

"I expect this record to be broken, and that will be a further success for our space program," he added.

But the record will not be broken by Vande Hei. He told his wife before launch the current mission would be his last.

"This will be the end of a phase of my life," he said. "I promised my wife I will not be flying to space again. So that will be bittersweet. I'm very, very grateful to have had this amazing opportunity to come up to the space station, to be up here with such wonderful people who I will consider friends for the rest of my life, to serve my country and all of humanity."

"So there'll be gratitude for that, enthusiasm for the future and a little bit of sadness, too, because I'll be shutting the door on that, I won't be able to come back," he added. "And this is a very, very special place."

Ukraine and Russia hold peace talks in Istanbul

White House records show gap in Trump's call log, daily diary for January 6

MoneyWatch: Biden administration explores new ways to lower gas prices

Recommended Stories

  • Russian cosmonaut hands over ISS command

    Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov hands over command of the International Space Station to American astronaut Thomas Marshburn. (March 29)

  • Blue Origin set for 4th crewed sub-orbital space flight

    The capsule's chief designer gets a chance to fly after comedian Pete Davidson withdrew due to a schedule conflict.

  • Biden's Putin power remark raises questions about long-term Russia strategy

    U.S. President Joe Biden, his aides and Western allies are scrambling to explain his remark that Russian leader Vladimir Putin could not remain in power because they do not want to escalate conflict between Washington and Moscow, officials said. The nine-word line, at the end of a 27-minute speech in Warsaw on Saturday, has distracted from what some observers regard as the best piece of rhetoric of Biden's presidency. It made foreign allies uneasy at the end of an otherwise successful trip aimed at uniting allies against Russia, and has raised fresh questions about the United States' long-term strategy for its former Cold War foe.

  • Six-month warning over £20 and £50 paper notes

    People are being urged to spend or deposit paper notes as they are replaced with plastic ones.

  • A look at the Space Coast’s busy week ahead

    It’s shaping up to be a busy week for NASA and Brevard County.

  • Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

    SpaceX has ended production of new Crew Dragon astronaut capsules, a company executive told Reuters, as Elon Musk's space transportation company heaps resources on its next-generation spaceship program. Capping the fleet at four Crew Dragons adds more urgency to the development of the astronaut capsule's eventual successor, Starship, SpaceX's moon and Mars rocket. Starship's debut launch has been delayed for months by engine development hurdles and regulatory reviews.

  • Astronomers Are Stumped by New High-Frequency Wave on the Surface of the Sun

    Astronomers are stumped by new high-frequency wave on the surface of the sun.

  • How did cockroaches survive the asteroid that led to the extinction of dinosaurs?

    Artist's rendering of the Chicxulub asteroid entering Earth's atmosphere 66 million years ago, triggering events that caused a mass extermination. Roger Harris/Science Photo library via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How did cockroaches survive the asteroid that led to the extinction of dinosaurs? – Kinjal, age 11, Delhi, India When the rock now known as the Chicx

  • Russian cosmonaut on ISS: 'We are one crew'

    STORY: With U.S. and Russia relations at their lowest point since the Cold War ended, Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov said the crew of the International Space Station didn't share in the problems "on Earth." "In orbit...we are one crew...I think ISS is like (a) symbol of the friendship and cooperation and like (a) symbol of future of exploration of space."Shkaplerov made the comments at a ceremony handing over command of the International Space Station to NASA's Thomas Marshburn before returning to Earth.

  • SpaceX is ending Crew Dragon production

    SpaceX will stop producing new Crew Dragon craft after it finishes manufacturing its fourth and final capsule.

  • Kennedy Space Center launches will highlight future of space travel

    Both launch pads at the Kennedy Space Center will be in action in early April as rocket launches herald two new eras in space travel.Driving the news: Two important launches at Cape Canaveral will have Tampa Bay's space enthusiasts and rocket watchers looking east, per the Orlando Sentinel. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.At Launch Pad 39-B sometime between April 1-3, NASA will simulate a countdown — including fueling and de-fueling of the Space Launch

  • Analysts investigate possibility of N.Korea missile test 'deception'

    Reports suggest North Korea's biggest missile test ever may not have been what it seemed, raising new questions over the secretive country's banned weapons programme. North Korea said it had test-fired its new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday, the first test of a missile that size since 2017. North Korean state media heralded the launch as an "unprecedented miracle", and South Korean and Japanese officials independently confirmed flight data that showed it flew higher and longer than any previous test.

  • Celestial trio to shine together before final sunrise of March

    Early risers will be treated to a trio of planets at the end of the month, a planetary gathering that will continue to put on a show through the beginning of April. Folks who have been out before daybreak over the past few weeks have likely seen Venus shining bright in the eastern sky before the morning light washes out the views of the stars and planets. Venus will continue to be the focal point for early morning skywatchers at the end of March as two other planets will also swing into the spot

  • Space tourism: Huge balloon with a bar to take tourists to space for $125,000 a ticket

    Space Perspective Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jane Poynter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss space tourism and the company's massive balloon that will take travelers to space.

  • NASA, ESA select 2 astronauts to launch on Crew-7 mission

    NASA and the European Space Agency announced that they have selected two astronauts to launch on SpaceX’s Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station.

  • All systems go for Blue Origin’s spacefliers — but not for weather at Texas launch site

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture has rescheduled its next crewed suborbital space mission for Thursday, due to concerns about the weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. In a mission update, Blue Origin said “forecasted high winds during launch and recovery” forced a postponement of the liftoff from the company’s Launch Site One in West Texas. The National Weather Service said winds could reach sustained levels of 35 to 45 mph on Tuesday, with gusts up to 60 mph. Six spacefliers —

  • SpaceX will not be making any more new Crew Dragon capsules

    SpaceX will no longer be making new Crew Dragons, the spacecraft that ferries astronauts to and from the International Space Station, and will instead focus on reusing the fleet of four already in existence, Reuters reported Monday. SpaceX is planning to continue manufacturing Crew Dragon components for refurbishment and will be able to manufacture more of the astronaut capsules if needed, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell told Reuters. Crew Dragon is SpaceX’s first crewed spacecraft, borrowing its design from the Dragon cargo capsule that’s used for resupply services to the ISS.

  • Brain.space remakes the EEG for our modern world (and soon, off-world)

    One major challenge is that the best ways to do so are room-sized machines relegated to hospitals — but brain.space is hoping that its portable, powerful and, most importantly, user-friendly EEG helmet could power new applications and treatments at home and, as a sort of cork pop for its debut, in space. Electroencephalography, or EEG, is an established method for monitoring certain signals the brain produces. An EEG can indicate which areas of the cortex are active, whether the user is concentrating, agitated, and so on.

  • 'Our Differences Bring About Great Innovation.' Sarah Al Amiri, Who Helped the UAE Get to Mars, Accepts a TIME100 Impact Award

    Sarah Al Amiri knows the importance of cultivating diversity in science. Indeed, she assembled a team that included 80% women to help the United Arab Emirates, a nation of fewer than 10 million people, join the ultra-exclusive Mars exploration club. Al Amiri, 35, paid tribute to the power of representation Monday night as she accepted her TIME 100 Impact Award at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

  • Israeli startup to test brain-activity gear on space mission to ISS

    Israel's Brain.Space, a four-year-old startup that studies data on brain activity, is set to put its gear to test on astronauts in space next week during a SpaceX shuttle flight to the International Space Station (ISS). Three astronauts on the planned private space-flight firm Axiom Space's mission to the ISS will use a special electroencephalogram (EEG)-enabled helmet made by Brain.Space, the company said on Monday. The 10-day mission, the first-ever private trip to the space station, will set off on April 3 with four astronauts.