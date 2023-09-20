NASA astronaut honored by hometown of Petaluma
KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. https://kron4.com
KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. https://kron4.com
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature in India that will allow users in its largest market to pay businesses using a variety of payment options from within the instant messaging app. The Meta-owned app on Wednesday said it has partnered with PayU and Bengaluru-headquartered Razorpay to add support for payments via credit and debit cards, net banking and all UPI apps in India. Wednesday's move follows WhatsApp partnering with Stripe earlier this year to help its users in Singapore pay businesses through the app.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
The 2023 Padres are a mess, apparently from the top down.
It was a wild Week 2 in the NFL that displayed every spectrum of human emotion for the running back position: Great performances by stars, surprising performances by backups and devastating injuries. Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon dive into all of it on this week's 'Ekeler's Edge.'
The Wings got over the hump. Their reward: the Aces.
Edsoma, a startup that developed an AI-powered reading, education and communication platform for children, raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by Shaquille O'Neal. "He didn't ask me for money; what he asked was actually 'I would like you to help me get this out,'" O'Neal said moments after stepping off stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Edsoma raised the $2.5 million from more than a dozen individual investors — or family and friends as Wallgren put it — with a post-funding valuation of $14 million.
Things got heated after "Monday Night Football."
When Plaid won TechCrunch Disrupt 2013’s Hackathon, it wasn’t even Plaid yet. Since then, the startup has taken a journey full of twists and turns, including its scuppered acquisition by Visa, followed by a funding round that put it at a $13.4 billion valuation, to the lows of a privacy class action lawsuit and layoffs last year. In a wide-ranging conversation at this year’s Disrupt, founder Zach Perret talked candidly about all those topics.
Before bandwagoning the leaders of the AL West and NL Central, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all of the MLB news of the week, including Shohei Ohtani’s sudden disappearance and infighting between the manager and front office of the San Diego Padres.
Uma Valeti, founder and CEO of UPSIDE Foods, has been a champion of the cultivated meat industry, and especially its work in reducing the dependence on animals for food, since he was a cardiologist. In a one-on-one interview at TechCrunch Disrupt, Valeti explained that lots of people want to eat the cultivated chicken product UPSIDE Foods is producing — it just can’t make enough. UPSIDE Foods has raised over $600 million to date and is building facilities so it can produce at a higher rate.
White and Seacrest will work together following the new season, which is Pat Sajak's last. All your news as the "Wheel" turns.
Shohei Ohtani will be a hitter only in 2024, like he was in 2019.
Myra Magdalen's viral interior design style includes a wall devoted to worms and an homage to the dad from "Jimmy Neutron." The post Who is TikToker Myra Magdalen, and why is she going viral for having the weirdest bedroom decor ever? appeared first on In The Know.
Why are many fish oil supplements going bad, and how can you tell? Here's what experts say.
Ready to watch Kim Kardashian's scripted debut in "American Horror Story" Season 12?
Amazon's No. 1 bestseller is also known for giving skin a healthy glow.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the personal benefits that Tesla may have provided its CEO Elon Musk since 2017 as part of a criminal probe that is also looking into the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter.
Aston Martin Valkyrie could fulfill its destiny as a WEC Hypercar in 2025. Aston Martin is reportedly in talks with the U.S.-based Heart of Racing team.
There are plenty of sticking points as congressional leaders meet to address name, image and likeness in college sports.
The idea of bringing AI into the classroom doesn’t sit well with everyone, but the team behind Nolej believes that generative AI can supercharge learning — all while keeping teachers front and center. Nolej AI is an AI-powered tool that lets educators quickly generate interactive learning modules like quizzes, flashcards, games and interactive videos. “We are teacher-centric, we put them in the driver's seat and we want to make sure that they have the tools to teach our children, with the right tools in the right way,” Nolej executive chairman Vincent Favrat told TechCrunch.