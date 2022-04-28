  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NASA Astronaut Jessica Watkins To Become First Black Woman To Spend Months In Space

Jazmin Tolliver
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jessica Watkins
    US astronaut candidate

Jessica Watkins is on her way to mark an out-of-this-world milestone.

Early Wednesday morning, Watkins made history as the first Black woman to hit the sky for an extended mission at the International Space Station.

Watkins ― who previously worked as a geologist after earning a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and a doctorate from the University of California, Los Angeles ― blasted off with three other astronauts from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to embark on a long-term space mission.

NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins talks to family and friends as Crew-4 departs to Launch Complex 39A to prepare for liftoff to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, April 27. (Photo: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via Getty Images)
NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins talks to family and friends as Crew-4 departs to Launch Complex 39A to prepare for liftoff to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, April 27. (Photo: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via Getty Images)

NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins talks to family and friends as Crew-4 departs to Launch Complex 39A to prepare for liftoff to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, April 27. (Photo: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via Getty Images)

“I think it really is just a tribute to the legacy of the Black women astronauts that have come before me, as well as to the exciting future ahead,” Watkins said in an interview with NPR before her mission.

Watkins, born in Maryland, began her career as a NASA intern before working at multiple research centers in California. She was a postdoctoral fellow on the science team for the Mars Science Laboratory rover Curiosity during her astronaut selection in 2017.

As part of the current Crew-4 mission, Watkins plans to conduct scientific research, perform station maintenance and undergo training while orbiting the Earth. The crew is scheduled for a six-month stint in the ISS laboratory.

Watkins is working alongside NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Bob Hines and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

She’s hopeful about the future of space exploration for women of color.

“We have reached this milestone, this point in time, and the reason that we’re able to arrive at this time is because of the legacy of those who have come before to allow for this moment,” Watkins said in a previous interview with NBC News.

“This is a step in the direction of a very exciting future,” she added. “So to be a part of that is certainly an honor.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New crew arrives at International Space Station

    Four astronauts launched by SpaceX for NASA reached the International Space Station on Wednesday night. It's the first NASA crew comprised equally of men and women, including Jessica Watkins, the first Black woman on a long-term spaceflight. (April 28)

  • NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins celebrates ‘milestone’ with SpaceX Launch

    NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins to become the first Black woman to serve on International Space Station for an extended mission.

  • Daphne Oz dishes on new cookbook and more

    Chef and television host Daphne Oz joins Good Day D.C. to talk about her new cookbook "Eat Your Heart Out: All-Fun, No-Fuss Food to Celebrate Eating Clean."

  • Biden wants $33B more to help Ukraine battle Russia

    President Joe Biden asks Congress for an additional $33B to help Ukraine fend off Russia's invasion, a signal that the U.S. is prepared to mount a long-term campaign to bolster Kyiv and weaken Moscow as the bloody war enters its third month. (April 28)

  • Watch a Sikorsky S-92 Snatch a Rocket Right Out of the Sky

    New Zealand’s Rocket Lab will test a new method of recapturing a rocket stage today.

  • Everything to Know About April's Black Moon, Including How to See It

    The Black Moon on April 30 will coincide with the first solar eclipse of 2022

  • Here’s when you can watch Venus and Jupiter appear to collide in the sky

    Skywatchers have a lot to look forward to as we head towards the end of April. NASA says that early risers will be able to get a good view of the latest Jupiter-Venus conjunction on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The celestial event will continue on the morning of May 1, but Jupiter and Venus will … The post Here’s when you can watch Venus and Jupiter appear to collide in the sky appeared first on BGR.

  • The space radar company that spotted Russia’s invasion just raised $97m

    Ukraine’s struggle against Russian invaders has been abetted by a steady flow of intelligence from the US government, including commercial satellite imagery, allowing Ukraine’s armed forces to target its enemies most vulnerable points. Capella Space, the only US company providing space radar data to the US, is part of that push. Data collected by its seven satellites, which provide the highest resolution imagery of any private effort, is purchased by US intelligence agencies and armed services.

  • Fossils of giant marine reptiles found high in the Swiss Alps

    Fossils from some of the largest creatures ever to swim Earth's oceans - whale-sized marine reptiles called ichthyosaurs - have been found in a counterintuitive place: atop three mountains in the Swiss Alps up to 8,990 feet (2,740 meters) above sea level. Scientists on Thursday described rib and vertebrae fossils from two ichthyosaur individuals: one about 69 feet (21 meters) long and the other about 49 feet (15 meters).

  • SpaceX capsule carrying latest astronaut crew arrives at ISS

    STORY: Rendezvous of the Crew Dragon capsule with the station less than 16 hours after launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, marked one of the fastest flights by Elon Musk's SpaceX to the ISS from liftoff to docking, NASA webcast commentators said.The fully automated docking took place at about 7:37 p.m. EDT (2337 GMT) while the Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Freedom, and the space station were flying about 260 miles (420 km) above the central Pacific Ocean, according to NASA.The Freedom crew consists of three American NASA astronauts - flight commander Kjell Lindgren, 49; mission pilot Bob Hines, 47; and mission specialist Jessica Watkins, 33 - as well as Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, 45, of the European Space Agency (ESA).SpaceX was founded in 2002 by Musk, the billionaire CEO of electric carmaker Tesla Inc who on Monday clinched a deal to buy social media platform Twitter. It has now launched seven human spaceflights over the past two years.

  • This Experiment Could Finally Show Us What Hyperspace Looks Like

    Scientists are searching for a cosmic phenomena called the Unruh effect. They may be close.

  • SpaceX launches Crew-4 mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the company's Crew-4 mission for NASA on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center hosted the launch with NASA's Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, and the European Space Agency's Samantha Cristoforetti.

  • China plans to conduct asteroid defense system test that can blow space rocks out of orbit by 2025

    China has announced its plan to test its asteroid monitoring and defense system that will attempt to alter the paths of space rocks as early as 2025. Wu Yanhua, the deputy director of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), revealed the plan during an event that celebrated China’s seventh national space day in Wenchang, Hainan Province, on Sunday. The event also marked the 52nd anniversary of the launch of Dongfanghong-1, China’s first satellite.

  • The Space Force has to transform to meet its goals

    We should expect U.S. Space Command to meet the same expectations we hold for every other combatant command — securing military superiority within its assigned domain, while providing warfighting support as an equal member of the joint force. In addition to its work developing more resilient space architectures, the Space Force should take the lead in defining, developing, and fielding offensive and defensive space capabilities it can provide to U.S. Space Command.

  • Living Your Life with Purpose May Help Reduce Your Risk of Developing Dementia, Study Says

    To reach these findings, experts at University College London examined data from 11 studies that explored how positive phycological constructs impact brain health as we age.

  • Fact check: False claim that a NASA spokesperson admitted alien civilizations exist

    The claim originates from a satirical website. But now is being shared online without its satirical ties being disclosed.

  • Space Stocks: How Russia Is Changing the Game

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has had a number of far-flung effects, including shifting fortunes in space investing.

  • Four astronauts blast off on history-making mission to the International Space Station

    Three Americans and one European astronaut head to the International Space Station. CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports from the Kennedy Space Center.

  • China wants to make an asteroid monitoring system that can redirect asteroids

    On this year’s Space Day in China, Wu Yanhua, deputy head of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said that China wants to build an asteroid monitoring system. Further, the nation wants to create a system that allows it to redirect asteroids similar to NASA’s D.A.R.T defense system. China plans to build an asteroid monitoring … The post China wants to make an asteroid monitoring system that can redirect asteroids appeared first on BGR.

  • Michigan State's FRIB opens Monday. What does it actually do?

    At Michigan State's new FRIB, scientists can replicate the phenomenon of stars colliding. That and other marvels at the facility, explained.