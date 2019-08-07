NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, an organic chemist, and an aerospace engineer are all candidates for Congress in 2020 — part of a growing trend of scientists running for office

NASA





It sounds like the beginning of a bad joke: an astronaut, a chemist, and an engineer walk into Congress.

But three scientists are hoping that come January 2021, this will be a reality in Washington.

Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, PhD chemist Nancy Goroff, and Navy veteran and aerospace engineer Adam Hattersley are all running for political office in 2020.

"I haven't liked the direction of our country, especially in the last couple of years," Kelly, who is running for the Arizona Senate seat that John McCain held until his death in 2018, told Business Insider. "I find it very important that we have folks that understand science and data and facts and are not beholden to big companies or political parties."

Goroff, who's running to represent New York's 1st District in the House, and Hattersley, who hopes to be elected in Florida's District 15, have similar outlooks.

"Congress is disproportionately filled with lawyers," Goroff told Business Insider. She recently left her position as chair of the chemistry department at Stony Brook University to run for office. "I do think there's a benefit to having people with technical expertise in Congress."

The three scientists are building on a trend that started in 2018, when Americans elected 11 new scientists to the Senate and House. It was a major boost to Congress' science credentials, given that the governing body previously had only two PhD scientists and one PhD mathematician among its 535 members.

If elected, Goroff would be the first woman with a PhD in science on the Hill.

Using the scientific method to shape policy

The topline issues the three candidates are focused on aren't radically different from those of other congressional candidates: They're concerned about healthcare, climate change, and wage stagnation. What distinguishes them, all three scientists said, is that they approach these topics using the scientific method — asking questions, then observing, experimenting, and measuring what works.

"I think it's important to have people there who understand the science to be able to respond appropriately and fashion policies that are reality-based," Goroff said. "As a scientist, I'm trained to first find the best information available, and if we don't have sufficient information, do what we can to get better information."

One of her pet peeves in this regard is the idea that tax cuts are good ways to create high-paying jobs.

"We've had lots and lots of models about tax cuts creating jobs over many decades from Republicans, and I don't think they've ever worked out," Goroff said. "At some point, you need a new model."

Kelly, meanwhile, said he would draw on his 15 years of work as an astronaut to make decisions. Kelly lived on the International Space Station and was also part of NASA's twin study with his brother Scott.

"I can bring that experience, solving difficult technical problems using science and data and math — and I think that'll be helpful in being a legislator," Kelly said.

He added that "diversity's important," too.

"I don't think every US senator needs to be an engineer," he said.

Kelly's vision: Better gun safety and action on climate change

If elected, Kelly would not be the first astronaut to join the Senate — John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, became the first astronaut in Congress when he was elected to represent Ohio as a Democrat in 1974. Apollo astronaut Harrison Schmitt also represented New Mexico as a Republican Senator from 1977 to 1983.

Kelly said his perspective on policy-making would be informed by his work at NASA, since he witnessed yo-yo-ing federal space budgets and shifting presidential priorities in the US space program.

"Some of these programs that NASA works on, they take more than the length of an administration of any president," Kelly said. "Issues like climate change are going to require that we make thoughtful decisions and decisions that are going to be long-term."

His experience commanding a crew of NASA astronauts onboard a space shuttle and problem-solving on the International Space Station could come in handy too, Kelly added.

"At NASA when you're trying to do something that's incredibly difficult and dynamic, you've got to figure out what types of leadership to use in what types of scenarios," he said. "Maybe it's collaborative in one case, maybe it's like, 'Hey, we've got to make really quick decisions here. I'm going to take the risk, I'm going to decide, we're going to execute the plan.'"