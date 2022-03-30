  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NASA astronaut returns to Earth after record-setting flight

William Harwood
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mark T. Vande Hei
    American astronaut

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei joined two Russian cosmonauts aboard a Soyuz spacecraft, undocked from the International Space Station and plunged back to Earth Wednesday, landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan to close out a U.S.-record 355-day stay in space.

Despite a break in East-West relations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, station operations have continued normally and Vande Hei was ferried home as planned with Soyuz MS-19/65S commander Anton Shkaplerov and flight engineer Pyotr Dubrov.

The Soyuz MS-19/65S spacecraft departs from the International Space Station early Wednesday, heading for a landing in Kazakhstan. / Credit: NASA TV
The Soyuz MS-19/65S spacecraft departs from the International Space Station early Wednesday, heading for a landing in Kazakhstan. / Credit: NASA TV

Descending under a billowing orange-and-white parachute, the Soyuz module made a jarring rocket-assisted touchdown near the town of Dzhezkazgan at 7:28 a.m. EDT (5:28 p.m. local time).

Russian recovery crews and NASA support personnel quickly converged on the spacecraft to help the crew members out one-by-one for initial medical checks. All three were carried to nearby recliners, where they appeared in good spirits as they began readjusting to the unfamiliar tug of gravity.

For Shkaplerov, who chauffeured a Russian actress and her director to the space station last October, the touchdown closed out a 176-day flight, his fourth.

Vande Hei, completing his second flight, and first-time flier Dubrov took off aboard a different Soyuz last April. During their stay in space, the two men travelled 150 million miles over 5,680 orbits, logging 355 days, seven hours and 45 minutes off-planet.

That set a single-flight record for a U.S. astronaut, moving Vande Hei past retired astronaut Scott Kelly's 340-day mark and Christina Koch's 329 days aloft.

The Soyuz descent module, carrying commander Anton Shkaplerov, flight engineer Pyotr Dubrov and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei makes a jarring landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan four hours after leaving the space station. / Credit: Roscosmos/NASA TV
The Soyuz descent module, carrying commander Anton Shkaplerov, flight engineer Pyotr Dubrov and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei makes a jarring landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan four hours after leaving the space station. / Credit: Roscosmos/NASA TV

"I think it's great," Kelly said in a recent interview with CBS News. "What's the saying, records are made to be broken? And that means we're doing things better than we did it before. So yeah, congratulations to him."

Including a previous station visit, Vande Hei's total time in space now stands at 523 days, moving him up to third on the list of most experienced NASA astronauts behind Peggy Whitson and Jeff Williams. Kelly moved down a spot to fourth.

But the Russians hold the records for most time in space overall and with Wednesday's landing, Shkaplerov had logged 708 days off-planet over four flights, making him the world's seventh most experienced space flier. In comparison, Vande Hei ranks 23rd on the world list.

In any case, Vande Hei downplayed the new U.S. record before leaving the space station, saying "I don't think it's a record that I would even attribute to me; it's a record for our space program."

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Scott and Christina, both," he said in a NASA interview. "And I know they would both be extremely happy, as the explorers that they are, to see that we're furthering exploration, we're getting people into space for longer and longer periods of time."

After a two-hour flight aboard a Russian helicopter to an airport in Karaganda, Vande Hei faced a long flight back to his home in Houston aboard a NASA jet while Shkaplerov and Dubrov headed home to the cosmonaut training center in Star City, near Moscow.

Vande Hei smiles from a recliner near the Soyuz capsule as he begins undergoing initial medical checks. Vande Hei and crewmate Dubrov spent a US-record 355 days in space. / Credit: Roscosmos/NASA TV
Vande Hei smiles from a recliner near the Soyuz capsule as he begins undergoing initial medical checks. Vande Hei and crewmate Dubrov spent a US-record 355 days in space. / Credit: Roscosmos/NASA TV

Like all space station astronauts, Vande Hei spent two hours a day working out with resistive weights, strapped onto a zero-gravity treadmill or riding in place on an exercise bike.

Even so, astronauts returning from long-duration stays in space need several months to readjust to gravity.

"You know, 355 days is a long time," Kelly said. "I know — 340 days is a long time. I hope he feels good when he gets back but yeah, it's challenging when you've been up there that long."

Facing months of physical rehabilitation to regain his "land legs," Vande Hei told a NASA interviewer last week he was especially looking forward to "making a cup of coffee for my wife and myself and then sitting in bed and talking to each other while we're either reading or catching up on the news."

"Just having relaxing Saturday mornings is a wonderful thing," he said. "And then after that, I'd probably say guacamole and chips."

War rages in Ukraine amid peace talks

International Space Station continues to operate normally despite Ukraine conflict, for now

Widow of officer attacked by rioters on Jan. 6 calls for action on police suicides

Recommended Stories

  • NASA astronaut with record for single longest U.S. spaceflight returns to Earth

    NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who broke a record earlier this month for the single longest spaceflight by an American explorer, returned to Earth Wednesday.

  • Astronaut Returns to Earth After US Record Stay in Space

    NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei landed in Kazakhstan on March 30, after completing a US record-breaking 355 days in space.Footage streamed live by NASA shows a Russian Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft with Vande Hei and two Russian cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, landing in a remote area of Kazakhstan after departing the International Space Station.NASA said Vande Hei broke the previous US record for time spent in space by 15 days.Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov holds the overall record, having spent 437 days in space between 1994 and 1995. Credit: International Space Station via Storyful

  • Record-breaking Nasa astronaut returns to Earth on Russian craft after year-long ISS stay

    Mark Vande Hei touches down after 355 days aboard International Space Station

  • Dyson headphones come with air vacuum for mouth

    The air-purifying headphones are designed to address the growing issue of pollution.

  • American astronaut lands back on Earth in Russian capsule

    NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei touched down after a record-breaking 355-days in space aboard a Russian aircraft.

  • Marvel's 'Moon Knight' is now streaming on Disney+

    The brand new Marvel series 'Moon Knight' starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke debuted on Disney+ on March 30, 2022. Here's how to watch 'Moon Knight.'

  • Roli's redesigned Seaboard Rise keyboard offers more precise playing

    Roli, the builder of unconventional musical instruments, has just announced the Seaboard Rise 2, a totally revamped version of its older Seaboard Rise keyboard. It's available for pre-order today.

  • FedEx will test autonomous cargo flights next year

    The Chaparral C1 drone will carry up to 500 pounds of packages between depots at a time.

  • Record-breaking NASA astronaut makes it safely back to Earth

    Mark Vande Hei spent 355 days aboard the ISS.

  • Russia keeps pounding Ukraine, fueling skepticism over Putin's intentions

    After Russia said it would "reduce" its assault on Kyiv, some forces do seem to have pulled back, but bombs keep falling, and 4 million people have fled the country.

  • Astronomers Are Stumped by New High-Frequency Wave on the Surface of the Sun

    Astronomers are stumped by new high-frequency wave on the surface of the sun.

  • Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto

    A batch of dome-shaped ice volcanoes that look unlike anything else known in our solar system and may still be active have been identified on Pluto using data from NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, showing that this remote frigid world is more dynamic than previously known. Unlike Earth volcanoes that spew gases and molten rock, this dwarf planet's cryovolcanoes extrude large amounts of ice - apparently frozen water rather than some other frozen material - that may have the consistency of toothpaste, they said. Features on the asteroid belt dwarf planet Ceres, Saturn's moons Enceladus and Titan, Jupiter's moon Europa and Neptune's moon Triton also have been pegged as cryovolcanoes.

  • A look at the Space Coast’s busy week ahead

    It’s shaping up to be a busy week for NASA and Brevard County.

  • NASA is officially tracking over 5K planets beyond our solar system

    “It’s not just a number. Each one of them is a new world, a brand-new planet. I get excited about every one because we don’t know anything about them.”

  • SpaceX is ending Crew Dragon production

    SpaceX will stop producing new Crew Dragon craft after it finishes manufacturing its fourth and final capsule.

  • Pluto’s Ancient Ice Volcanoes Might Tease the Possibility of Alien Life

    NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/Isaac Herrera/Kelsi Singer We best know volcanoes to be volatile mountains that spew hot lava and gas, but this isn’t entirely the case elsewhere in the universe. Sometimes they are icy, prone to ejecting into the air a mixture of water, ammonia, methane, and chlorinated chemical compounds out into their below-freezing surroundings, topped off with icy versions of these compounds. In a new study published on Tu

  • Musk Has a New Line of Attack Against Archrival Bezos (With a Z)

    Two billionaires -- Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos -- clash on several fronts, and according to Musk, there is no love lost between the two.

  • Northern lights could glow over the US Wednesday night

    Activity has been ramping up on the surface of the sun over the past week, and a recent burst of activity could lead to an outbreak of the aurora borealis across Canada and the northern United States. On Monday, NOAA's sun-watching satellites detected two eruptions on the surface of the sun that sent enormous clouds of charged particles blasting through space. These events are known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs). After analyzing the eruptions, NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) sai

  • Celestial trio to shine together before final sunrise of March

    Early risers will be treated to a trio of planets at the end of the month, a planetary gathering that will continue to put on a show through the beginning of April. Folks who have been out before daybreak over the past few weeks have likely seen Venus shining bright in the eastern sky before the morning light washes out the views of the stars and planets. Venus will continue to be the focal point for early morning skywatchers at the end of March as two other planets will also swing into the spot

  • Is this where the ancestors of some animals we know today first emerged?

    Would you know a sea scorpion if you ran into one at the beach? What about a lobster? Around 500 million years ago, the bizarre life-forms that burst onto the scene during the Cambrian Explosion were the often unrecognizable prototypes of animals we now recognize. There were things with huge eyes and extra appendages that might have scared you straight out of the water. Some are vaguely reminiscent of their fossilized ancestors (lobsters and sea scorpions are distantly related, but you can see s