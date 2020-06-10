NASA astronaut and SpaceX pilot Doug Hurley's family tracks his whereabouts in space with 'Spot the Station'

When the clouds are clear and they have a free moment, Dean and Jolene Hurley grab their children and head outside their Vestal, New York home to catch a glimpse of Uncle Doug.

With the help of the "Spot the Station" feature on nasa.gov, they're able to know exactly when the International Space Station is flying above their heads.

"It's a very bright light and it moves quicker than you think," Dean said.

It's visible for about four minutes, Dean says, depending on how many clouds are in the sky.

"Tonight, it's flying over at 9:05 p.m., 43 degrees above northwest and 12 degrees above southeast," he said while checking the website on June 2.

Save better, spend better: Money advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

Dean, Jolene and their children – 15-year-old Jaylin and 12-year-old Ridge – recently made the voyage to Florida to watch Dean's brother Doug Hurley's launch in the Crew Dragon capsule atop the Falcon 9 rocket, along with fellow astronaut Bob Behnken. They arrived at the ISS 19 hours after the launch.

When the rocket took off at 3:22 p.m. May 30 at the Kennedy Space Center's pad 39A, it marked the first time in nearly 10 years that American astronauts launched to space from American soil. It also marked the United States' entrance into commercial space flight.

This history is not lost on Dean, who pumped his fists in the air as the rocket's vibrations rumbled through the bleachers at the Banana Creek Launch Viewing Area in Florida.

"At some point, probably, my brother’s name will be in books that the kids will learn about," he said.

SpaceX: How Elon Musk took SpaceX from an idea to the cusp of making history

Space launch: For Elon Musk, a space taxi is just the first step for life on Mars

Behnken and Hurley will spend one to four months on board, depending on the demonstration mission's needs. Dean and his family are communicating sporadically with Doug through email, and tracking his whereabouts and activity through NASA's website.

They have stories of the historic launch – and a photo with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk – to share with friends and family members before they're reunited with Doug. Dean thinks that won't be until hunting season.

"That’s the guy that sits across from Thanksgiving dinner every year," Jolene said.

Watching the launch

Dean, Jolene and their children arrived in Florida on May 24, ahead of the initial May 27 launch date. The next day, they took a tour of the Kennedy Space Center, where they were able to see the rocket that would send Doug to space.

About 15 feet away, behind a blue line, was Doug, his wife, Karen, and son, Jack. They had been in quarantine for about a month and couldn't come close to anyone prior to the launch. But the trio was able to say their goodbyes across the line, and even gather for a socially distanced selfie.

The May 27 launch was scrubbed due to inclement weather, something the Hurley family has become accustomed to. In 2009, Doug's first space shuttle mission was scrubbed five times – three for weather-related concerns – before it finally launched.

So, when it was halted on May 27, Dean and Jolene canceled return flights home, extended arrangements with their jobs in the Southern Tier and and secured a few more days' stay at their Airbnb.

"There's no way we're going to leave," Dean said.

Falcon 9 has to launch at exactly the specified time for ISS missions. As the space station slingshots around Earth at 17,000 mph some 250 miles in orbit, the rocket has to help the capsule achieve a precise intercept trajectory. A delay would mean it couldn't catch up.

The Hurley family ventured to Cape Canaveral, Florida, to see Doug Hurley launch in the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center. More