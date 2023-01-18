NASA awards $425 million for Boeing fuel-efficient airliner research project

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - NASA said Wednesday it awarded $425 million to Boeing Co for the agency’s "Sustainable Flight Demonstrator" project as the Biden administration works to cut aviation sector emissions.

Boeing will work with NASA to "build, test, and fly a full-scale demonstrator aircraft and validate technologies aimed at lowering emissions," the agency said. Over seven years, NASA will invest $425 million, while Boeing and its partners will contribute the remainder of the agreement funding, estimated at about $725 million.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)