NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

FILE PHOTO: The James Webb Space Telescope is packed up for shipment to its launch site in Kourou, French Guiana
Steve Gorman
·3 min read

By Steve Gorman

(Reuters) - NASA on Wednesday embarked on a months-long, painstaking process of bringing its newly launched James Webb Space Telescope into focus, a task due for completion in time for the revolutionary eye in the sky to begin peering into the cosmos by early summer.

Mission control engineers at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, began by sending their initial commands to tiny motors called actuators that slowly position and fine-tune the telescope's principal mirror.

Consisting of 18 hexagonal segments of gold-plated beryllium metal, the primary mirror measures 21 feet 4 inches (6.5 m) in diameter - a much larger light-collecting surface than Webb's predecessor, the 30-year-old Hubble Space Telescope.

The 18 segments, which had been folded together to fit inside the cargo bay of the rocket that carried the telescope to space, were unfurled with the rest of its structural components during a two-week period following Webb's launch on Dec. 25.

Those segments must now be detached from fasteners that held them in place for the launch and then moved forward half an inch from their original configuration - a 10-day process - before they can be aligned to form a single, unbroken, light-collecting surface.

The alignment will take an additional three months, Lee Feinberg, the Webb optical telescope element manager at Goddard, told Reuters by telephone.

Aligning the primary mirror segments to form one large mirror means each segment "is aligned to one-five-thousandth the thickness of a human hair", Feinberg said.

"All of this required us to invent things that had never been done before," such as the actuators, which were built to move incrementally at -400 Fahrenheit (-240 Celsius) in the vacuum of space, he added.

The telescope's smaller, secondary mirror, designed to direct light collected from the primary lens into Webb's camera and other instruments, must also be aligned to operate as part of a cohesive optical system.

If all goes as planned, the telescope should be ready to capture its first science images in May, which would be processed over about another month before they can be released to the public, Feinberg said.

The $9-billion telescope, described by NASA as the premier space-science observatory of the next decade, will mainly view the cosmos in the infrared spectrum, allowing it to gaze through clouds of gas and dust where stars are being born. Hubble has operated primarily at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths.

Webb is about 100 times more powerful than Hubble, enabling it to observe objects at greater distances, thus farther back in time, than Hubble or any other telescope.

Astronomers say this will bring into view a glimpse of the cosmos never previously seen - dating to just 100 million years after the Big Bang, the theoretical flashpoint that set in motion the expansion of the observable universe an estimated 13.8 billion years ago.

The telescope is an international collaboration led by NASA in partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies. Northrop Grumman Corp was the primary contractor.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands of King Soopers union workers walk off the job

    The last King Soopers strike back in 1996 lasted 42 days. King Soopers officials said no one is at the negotiating table, so no end is in sight.

  • Hong Kong activist on bail re-arrested for remarks 'endangering national security'

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was re-arrested on suspicion of making remarks endangering national security after being released on bail last year in a case in which he faces charges of "conspiracy to commit subversion" with 46 other activists. Owen Chow, 24, was released on bail in June 2021 after nearly four months in detention, on the conditions of not breaking the security law, reporting to police every day and surrendering all travel documents, among others. "The National Security Division of the Police Force arrested the man ... on suspicion of breaching the court's bail conditions," police said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

  • NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is here to last

    NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is fully deployed in space, and it should be able to perform its science for decades to come.Why it matters: The longer the JWST can perform its science, the more data it can gather about the evolution of the universe. The $10 billion space telescope is the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, which has been in space for more than 30 years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: NASA

  • Activists behind Shell climate verdict target 30 multinationals

    The Dutch wing of environmental group Friends of the Earth, which won a landmark court victory against Royal Dutch Shell last year, is targeting 30 major corporate emitters in a campaign launched on Thursday. Milieudefensie has set its sights on large companies with legal bases in the Netherlands, where a court ruled in May that Shell must reduce its environmental footprint. The heads of the companies were being sent letters demanding that they provide plans outlining how they will trim emissions by 45% from 2019 levels by 2030, in line with the Paris climate accord.

  • Chicago Schools Reopen as City's Dispute With Teachers Festers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago students head back to class Wednesday, with tensions between city leaders and the teachers’ union far from resolved.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side EffectAcross the country, officials are trying to keep

  • Mindy Kaling Works From Home in Cable-Knit Sweater and Fuzzy Slippers

    Mindy Kaling is back to work on “The Sex Lives of College Girls."

  • Asian shares mixed as investors digest U.S. inflation surge

    Asian shares were mixed on Thursday, while the dollar slipped as global investors assessed that strong U.S. inflation data was not worrying enough to change the Federal Reserve's already hawkish rates outlook. While the U.S. consumer price index rose 7% in the 12 months through December, the biggest annual increase in nearly 40 years, investors were reassured by the fact that the jump was not a surprise, as the Fed looks set to raise rates as soon as March. "If you are a global investor and you've seen very significant stock market gains in the U.S. during 2021, if you are seeing inflation as a threat then a lot of investors may be tempted to reallocate funds away from developed equity markets in the West into the mix of developed and developing markets in East Asia," he said.

  • Whatcom’s 3 ‘Murder Hornet’ nests eradicated in 2021 genetically related to 2020 nest

    The Washington State Department of Agriculture took DNA from several Asian Giant Hornets to have it tested last summer.

  • Astronomers rejoice! Webb Telescope's honeycomb mirrors are now fully deployed

    Of the many steps before we see the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, this milestone was one of the most critical to the mission.

  • Singapore Air Gets Cash on Cheap Thanks to Temasek Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore Airlines Ltd. became the first carrier to tap the debt market for dollars in 2022, raising funds at a discount to peers thanks to its government backing.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side EffectThe flag

  • SpaceX set for Transporter-3 launch and sonic boom-generating Cape Canaveral landing

    SpaceX is set to host its next Space Coast launch, but residents should be prepared for sonic booms generated by Falcon 9 as it lands at the Cape.

  • Scientists examine what happens when a black hole eats a star

    A team of scientists using archival data has spotted a black hole shredding a star in deep space.Why it matters: This kind of stellar sleuthing can be used to find more of these types of events and piece together the details of how galaxies evolve through time.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: When a star gets too close to a black hole, the massive black hole can rip the star apart.A new study accepted for publication in the Astrophysical Journal

  • Scientists believed Covid leaked from Wuhan lab - but feared debate could hurt ‘international harmony’

    Leading British and US scientists thought it was likely that Covid accidentally leaked from a laboratory but were concerned that further debate would harm science in China, emails show.

  • Covid loses '90pc of its infectiousness within five minutes of being airborne'

    Coronavirus loses 90 per cent of its infectiousness within five minutes of becoming airborne, a new study has suggested.

  • Scientist's widow blames Elizabeth Holmes for her husband's death

    Ian Gibbons, who was the chief scientist of Theranos, died by suicide in 2013.

  • Booms and a bubble: How supernovas shaped our galactic neighborhood

    Astronomers reconstructed part of the galaxy's history, showing that our solar system sits within a vast bubble dotted with star-forming regions on its surface.

  • Drone Video Shows 180-Million-Year-Old Sea Dragon Fossil: 'Truly Exceptional'

    The ichthyosaur fossil found at a U.K. nature reserve is over 32 feet long

  • How This Hydrogen-Powered Aircraft Could Kickstart Zero-Carbon F1 Racing

    Maca's Carcopter S11, shown at CES, will be the only air racer powered by hydrogen fuel cells. The company says it'll be race-ready in 2023.

  • GM Design refines its Lunar Terrain Vehicle concept

    The GM Design squad has uploaded a refined version of its lunar rover concept to its Instagram page. Here's how it's evolving.

  • Space Coast high-tech growth cheered during speech, led by Terran Orbital, Eve, Sidus Space

    Tuesday morning, Brian Baluta delivered a speech touting Space Coast economic growth to the Melbourne Regional Chamber's Small Business Council