NASA bumps astronaut moon landing to 2025 at earliest

FILE - This July 21, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows a U.S. flag planted at Tranquility Base on the surface of the moon, and a silhouette of a thruster at right, seen from a window in the Lunar Module. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, NASA announced it is delaying putting astronauts back on the moon until 2025 at the earliest. (NASA via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCIA DUNN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is delaying putting astronauts back on the moon until 2025 at the earliest, missing the deadline set by the Trump administration.

The space agency had been aiming for 2024 for the first moon landing by astronauts in a half-century.

In announcing the delay Tuesday, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Congress did not provide enough money to develop a landing system for its Artemis moon program. In addition, a legal challenge by Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, stalled work on the Starship lunar lander under development by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

NASA is still targeting next February for the first test flight of its moon rocket, the Space Launch System, or SLS, with an Orion capsule. No one will be on board. Instead, astronauts will strap in for the second Artemis flight, flying beyond the moon but not landing in 2024, a year later than planned. That would bump the moon landing to at least 2025, according to Nelson.

“The human landing system is a crucial part of our work to get the first woman and the first person of color to the lunar surface, and we are getting geared up to go,” Nelson told reporters.

Officials said technology for new spacesuits also needs to ramp up, before astronauts can return to the moon.

NASA's last lunar landing by astronauts occurred during Apollo 17 in 1972. Altogether, 12 men explored the moon's surface.

During a National Space Council meeting in 2019, Vice President Mike Pence called for landing astronauts on the moon within five years “by any means necessary.” NASA had been shooting for a lunar landing in 2028, and pushing it up by four years was considered at the time exceedingly ambitious, if not improbable.

Congress will need to increase funding, beginning with the 2023 budget, in order for NASA to have private companies competing for the planned 10 or more moon landings by astronauts, Nelson said.

The space agency also is requesting a bigger budget for its Orion capsules, from $6.7 billion to $9.3 billion, citing delays during the coronavirus pandemic and storm damage. Development costs for the rocket through the first Artemis flight next year stands at $11 billion.

Vice President Kamala Harris will convene her first National Space Council meeting, as its chair, on Dec. 1. Nelson said he updated her on the latest schedule and costs during their visit to Maryland’s Goddard Space Flight Center on Friday.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NASA says U.S. astronaut mission to moon will wait until 2025

    (Reuters) -NASA will not send astronauts to the moon until 2025 at the earliest, the U.S. space agency's administrator said on Tuesday, pushing back by at least a year a timeline originally set under former President Donald Trump. Trump's administration had set the aggressive goal of returning astronauts to the moon in 2024, an initiative named Artemis intended as a stepping stone toward and even-more-ambitious human Mars landing. "We are estimating no earlier than 2025 for Artemis 3, which would be the human lander on the first demonstration lander that was won in the competition by SpaceX," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told a teleconference.

  • NASA delays moon landing to at least 2025

    NASA officials announced Tuesday that they have delayed plans for an astronaut mission to land on the Moon to 2025 at the earliest.Why it matters: The Trump administration had previously moved up the deadline for a new landing from 2028 to 2024 but experts cast doubt on the idea that NASA could land humans back on the Moon in that timeframe, per Axios' Miriam Kramer.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In August, NASA's Office of Inspector General warned tha

  • Wife of Fort Worth killer gets probation for trying to clean up blood after 2016 murder

    The wife, whose husband was later convicted of murder, also hid a rifle magazine under a bed after the shooting that killed their neighbors, Fort Worth police said.

  • Virgin Galactic has sold 100 more space tickets

    Virgin Galactic has sold around 100 tickets since flying its founder Richard Branson to space last summer, with commercial services expected to begin by the end of 2022, the company said in its financial results Monday.

  • NASA delays Artemis moon landing, boosts funding for Lockheed Martin's Colorado-born space capsule

    NASA is pushing back the Artemis program’s 2024 moon landing goal set by the Trump administration and is putting an additional $2.5 billion toward the Colorado-designed Orion capsule that will take astronauts there. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Tuesday afternoon outlined changes to the space agency’s Artemis program for lunar missions, for which the Orion spacecraft is being designed and built by Jefferson County-based Lockheed Martin Space. President Donald Trump, four years ago, set an aspirational goal of returning U.S. astronauts to the lunar surface in 2024, with NASA promising the mission would include the first woman to step on the moon.

  • Who Are the Sinister Six? From SPIDER-MAN Comics to the MCU

    Marvel's Sinister Six have been Spider-Man's enemies for decades. But who are the Sinister Six and how could they leap from the comics into the MCU? The post Who Are the Sinister Six? From SPIDER-MAN Comics to the MCU appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Spaceflight aims to send customer payloads to two separate orbits for the first time

    Launch services provider Spaceflight Inc. said Tuesday it will deploy customer spacecraft to two distinct orbits for the first time, as the company seeks to expand the capabilities of its Sherpa line of orbital transfer vehicles. Orbital transfer vehicles (OTV) have become a popular way for satellites to reach their final destinations in orbit, allowing smaller space companies to forego the cost and mass of having their own propulsion system while also splitting the cost of an OTV -- similar to how SpaceX lets companies split the cost of launch under its rideshare mission program.

  • Aaron Rodgers on Jordan Love’s starting debut: ‘I’m really proud of him’

    More from Rodgers on Love's first start: “I think there’s a lot of really good things to build on, and I think that should give him confidence moving forward."

  • A whole new view of the universe

    Astronomers are now at a point where they can test theories, settle debates and answer age-old questions about our universe that weren't possible even a decade ago. Driving the news: An influential report published last week puts forward ambitious plans to develop technologies over the next 10 years that will fuel new discoveries about life in the universe. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe sweeping document known as the decad

  • Without Aaron Rodgers, Packers and Jordan Love manage just one TD in loss to Chiefs

    Jordan Love's first start could have gone better.

  • New School Data: 2021 Math & Reading Scores Reveal Widening Academic Divide

    Despite promises to focus on the growing racial and income divide among the nation’s students, new fall testing data show academic gaps have worsened, falling heaviest on some of the most vulnerable children. While education researchers have sounded the alarm for more than a year — that pandemic learning hurts low-income students and students of […]

  • Rebel Wilson said walking helped her maintain her 77 pound weight loss

    Wilson said that the healthy lifestyle tweaks she made almost two years ago have now become "ingrained" as habits, including walking.

  • SpinLaunch completes first prototype flight using kinetic launch system

    SpinLaunch, a startup working on a kinetic space launch system, has successfully completed its first prototype flight. It’s a major milestone for the seven-year-old company as it works toward a test of its full-scale system. The concept behind that system is pretty wild: essentially, SpinLaunch wants to get to orbit by using a large, vacuum-sealed chamber and a hypersonic tether to spin a spacecraft at a high enough velocity – up to 5,000 miles per hour – to escape the atmosphere.

  • See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

    NASANASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.The first of the new images, taken on October 31, shows off mangrove clusters on the northwest coast of Australia, leading into the Indian Ocean. Others

  • SpaceX splashdown near Pensacola visible to naked eye | Photos

    Pensacola residents were treated to a dazzling front row seat as Dragon Endeavour made a safe splashdown off the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola.

  • Perfectly Preserved Pompeii Room Offers Glimpse Into Ancient Life

    A new room discovered in Pompeii offers a rare glimpse into the lives of the non-elite. This finding helps to paint a fuller picture of ancient life. The post Perfectly Preserved Pompeii Room Offers Glimpse Into Ancient Life appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Welcome home! Watch NASA SpaceX Crew-2 splashdown in Florida

    SpaceX Crew-2 is set to return from the International Space Station tonight. Here's how to watch the splashdown live on FLORIDA TODAY.

  • Scientists uncover secrets of Jupiter's red spot after latest flyby

    A new study of Jupiter's Great Red Spot has found that the unbelievably persistent storm, which has been observed for at least 356 years, is deeper than previously thought, UPI reported. The meteorological phenomenon, which produces wind speeds that can hit up to 400 mph, nearly 200 mph stronger than Earth's most powerful hurricanes, has been found to extend up to 310 miles below Jupiter's cloud tops. Scientists were able to make the new discovery after analyzing data from Juno, a NASA spacecraf

  • 'Perfect' James Webb telescope on track for launch

    Engineers begin assembling the rocket that will send to orbit the successor to the Hubble telescope.

  • Blue Origin practices with a dummy version of its New Glenn orbital rocket in Florida

    It’ll be at least another year before Blue Origin’s orbital-class New Glenn rocket gets its first launch, but Jeff Bezos’ space venture has brought out a dummy version of New Glenn’s first stage to practice for that eventual countdown. The 188-foot-long, 23-foot-wide simulator emerged from Blue Origin’s rocket factory in Florida last week. In a series of tweets, the company said the GS1 simulator would “enable the team to practice ground ops for New Glenn’s massive first stage, including the tra