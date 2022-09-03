NASA calls off second Artemis launch attempt
NASA on Saturday called off the second launch attempt of its new moon rocket because of a fuel leak. (Sept. 3)
Artemis team unable to repair leak, forces NASA to scrub Saturday’s launch.
NASA says the next target launch date is Saturday, September 3. Engineers earlier were assessing an issue with one of four RS-25 engines on the bottom of the moon rocket's core stage.
Following a failed attempt earlier this week, NASA has once again delayed the start of its Artemis 1 Moon mission.
The last-minute announcement came five days after NASA scrubbed the original Artemis I launch to the moon due to engine issues
NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere on the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said repair work could bump the launch into October.