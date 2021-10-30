NASA captures footage of a significant solar flare
Auroras may be visible in Iowa, Oregon, and Pennsylvania over the weekend due to an X1-class solar flare that exploded from the sun on Oct. 28.
Auroras may be visible in Iowa, Oregon, and Pennsylvania over the weekend due to an X1-class solar flare that exploded from the sun on Oct. 28.
The mummies, which date back 4,000 years, were initially discovered a century ago in the Tarim Basin in Xinjiang, China
Researchers at the University of Cincinnati say they have more evidence that Chaco Canyon in northwestern New Mexico was more than just an ancient gathering spot for Indigenous ceremonies and rituals. The researchers analyzed pollen content and the chemical composition of soils to help document environmental impacts of the early residents who called the area home, which is now a national park and UNESCO World Heritage site. The researchers reported a gradual degradation of the surrounding woodlands beginning around 600 B.C., much earlier than previously thought.
Ernie LaPointe has been confirmed as the great-grandson of the legendary Lakota Sioux chief, Sitting Bull
Analysis of the mummy of a nobleman from the Age of the Pyramids suggests that expensive resins and fine linens were used, surprising experts.
Jupiter's iconic storm is taller than the distance between Earth and the space station. The jet streams fueling it are thousands of miles deep.
The fossil of top marine predator dates back to 400 million years ago. It uncovers new explanations about the morphology of sea scorpions.
Falling into a black hole is easily the worst way to die. John M Lund Photography Inc/Getty ImagesHalloween is a time to be haunted by ghosts, goblins and ghouls, but nothing in the universe is scarier than a black hole. Black holes – regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape – are a hot topic in the news these days. Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose for his mathematical work showing that black holes are an inescapable consequence of E
Elon Musk "didn't know a lot about rockets initially" but "learned a lot over time," Hans Koenigsmann, SpaceX's seventh hire, told Insider.
Data collected from the air with lasers led to the discovery of hundreds of ancient sites in Mexico, dating back to the Olmec and Maya civilizations.
A team of Canadian scientists has found evidence of ancient bacterial life on a 2.5-billion-year-old ruby from Greenland. The post Ancient Ruby Is a Home to 2.5-Billion-Year-Old Life Forms appeared first on Nerdist.
The new phase of water might be an important sign of a planet's ability to host life.
Here's how to interpret your Mars sign, which speaks to your energy, anger, and sex life.
Launch was reset for early Wednesday due to rough seas in the crew's abort landing zone.
ShutterstockIn 2020, 5.8 million Americans were suffering from Alzheimer’s. According to the CDC, that number is expected to balloon to 14 million by 2060. A cure for those people has long remained elusive, but that might change sooner than we think thanks to a new study illustrating how Alzheimer’s-associated proteins accumulate in the brain. The findings, published Friday in Science Advances, arm researchers with novel insights into how the disease progresses and could lead to new ideas for mo
UNC researchers are studying whether an experimental device can improve the brain’s ability to cleanse itself during sleep.
Massive and drifting slowly across Jupiter, the Great Red Spot extends hundreds of miles into the planet's atmosphere, new data from NASA's Juno mission reveals.Why it matters: By studying the depths of Jupiter, researchers can learn more about how the planet formed and shaped the development of others in the solar system, and how weather works on other worlds.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they found: Data from two instru
A living descendant of the famed Lakota leader Sitting Bull has been confirmed using a novel technique for analyzing fragments of the historic figure's DNA.
A team of scientists has discovered instances of asexual reproduction in the endangered California Condor for the first time ever. The post Condors Reproduced Asexually in a Remarkably Improbable Event appeared first on Nerdist.
Terran Orbital, a small satellite company backed by Lockheed Martin, has agreed to merge with SPAC Tailwind Two. The deal values Terran at about $1.8 billion.
The “Delta plus” variant could be more transmissible than the original Delta strain of coronavirus.