NASA captures "snapshot in time" showing how a star is born

Li Cohen
·2 min read

Hidden in the Cosmic Cliffs behind clouds of dust lies a mysterious happening that has intrigued astronomers for years – a "hotbed for star formation." And now, thanks to NASA's James Webb Telescope, you too can see how a star is born.

The Cliffs, which NASA describes as an area of space located "at the edge of a gigantic, gaseous cavity" within the NGC 3324 star cluster, has been studied for years. But it wasn't until the Webb Telescope was able to observe it that astronomers found some of the more immaculate details.

With it, NASA scientists found 24 previously unknown outflows from baby stars, revealing a "gallery of objects ranging from small fountains to burbling behemoths that extend light-years from the forming stars."

And it's a gallery that is difficult to come by.

NASA said that the "very early" formation of every star is a "relatively fleeting event – just a few thousand to 10,000 years amid a multi-million-year process of star formation."

But Webb was able to capture a "snapshot in time," astronomer and leader of the study Megan Reiter said, "to see just how much star formation is going on in what may be a more typical corner of the universe that we haven't been able to see before."

A study on the findings was published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society this month.

Dozens of previously hidden jets and outflows from young stars are revealed in this new image of the Cosmic Cliffs from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). / Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI. Image processing: J. DePasquale (STScI)
Dozens of previously hidden jets and outflows from young stars are revealed in this new image of the Cosmic Cliffs from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). / Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI. Image processing: J. DePasquale (STScI)

Jets and outflows are essentially star excretions of space gas and dust left over during star formation. They can be seen by the presence of molecular hydrogen, an essential ingredient in the formation process. Previously, Hubble was only able to see these ejections of more evolved objects that were in the telescope's visual wavelengths, but Webb has an "unparalleled sensitivity," allowing scientists to witness younger star stages and get "an unprecedented view into environments that resemble the birthplace of our solar system."

"Jets like these are signposts for the most exciting part of the star formation process," study co-author Nathan Smith said. "We only see them during a brief window of time when the protostar is actively accreting."

For team member Jon Morse, "it's like finding buried treasure."

"In the image first released in July, you see hints of this activity, but these jets are only visible when you embark on that deep dive – dissecting data from each of the different filters and analyzing each area alone," he said.

Many of the stars observed in this study are expected to become low mass stars like our galaxy's sun. And according to Reiter, astronomers will now have a better idea of where in space they can observe just how "sun-like stars" come to fruition.

"It opens the door for what's going to be possible in terms of looking at these populations of newborn stars in fairly typical environments of the universe that have been invisible up until the James Webb Space Telescope," Reiter said.

Breaking down Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's U.S. trip, speech to Congress

Crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border as agents and asylum-seeking migrants face off

Inside one of Ukraine's worst-hit towns

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto at a crossroads after its annus horribilis

    STORY: Crypto is at a crossroads after a truly annus horribilis. Crashes, contagion, collapses came in such quick succession that investors were, towards the end of 2022, asking serious existential questions.Bitcoin has not kept its head above water for more than a week at a time, and is down about three-quarters from November 2021's $69,000 peak.It's been a brutal year-end reality check for an industry that kicked off 12 months earlier with big dreams.They included widespread mainstream institutional adoption, bitcoin supplanting gold as the world's inflation hedge, endorsements from the likes of Elon Musk, and billion-dollar NFT valuations.Instead crypto met with Fed hawkishness, the crash of stablecoin TerraUSD, and fund and broker bankruptcies. Then came the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. -Why it matters- Unlike after the bitcoin crash in 2017, there are far fewer diehard crypto buffs predicting a bounce this time around.2022 belongs to the "I-told-you-so" regulators and central bankers. They've largely either maintained an arm's length from the crypto world or banned trading in cryptocurrencies altogether.-What it means for 2023-Some like UBS strategist James Malcolm suggest bitcoin and other tokens could survive - if only on the fringes as a niche, diverse asset in investment portfolios.But the sort of regulation that investors now need to feel safe dealing with crypto brokers and exchanges could take years to implement.Instead, 2023 could see the traditional financial world and central banks using the crypto malaise to up their own game. They might snap up platforms and assets in the blockchain world, or issue tokenized bonds and stocks. Or maybe even roll out more of their own digital currencies.

  • ‘My Girl’: Why The Temptations’ Classic Song Speaks To Everybody

    With The Smokey Robinson-penned ‘My Girl,’ The Temptations created a keystone soul song that put the group on the map, adding to Motown’s winning streak.

  • Bitcoin's next major rally is at least 7 months away, and it'll likely fall below $14,000 before that, Fairlead's Katie Stockton says

    "With long-term momentum still strongly negative, we ultimately expect bitcoin to make a lower low," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said.

  • Why can't some people smell months after catching Covid? Their immune response could be the answer

    For some, Covid knocked out their sense of smell for months with no precise scientific explanation of why and no therapeutic drugs specifically designed to

  • Winter Storm Bears Down on Minneapolis With Potential for Life-Threatening Conditions

    The National Weather Service (NWS) warned travelers of “life-threatening conditions” as dangerously low temperatures were expected for portions of central and southern Minnesota on Thursday, December 22.Police said 64 crashes were reported statewide between 4:30 pm and 9:30 pm on Wednesday.“If you have to be on the road – slow down, put distractions away, turn on your headlights and increase your following distance. You don’t want to end up in a crash or in the ditch,” the Minnesota State Patrol tweeted.The NWS forecast that snow would stop early on Thursday, followed by high winds and “blizzard conditions” into Friday. Credit: @Jonathan_dfg via Storyful

  • Porsche Fires Up Production of eFuel, Made from Water in Chile

    It's experimental now, but Porsche will be selling this environmentally responsible fuel for cars in the millions of gallons by the end of the decade.

  • 2,000-year-old lost ‘kingdom’ with ballcourts and pyramids discovered in Guatemala

    Researchers identified 417 buried ancient cities, towns and villages.

  • Why tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are all investing in biotech startups that want to link your computer directly to your brain

    "Elon, Gates, and Bezos are always intrigued by things that could change the game," one biotech investor told Insider.

  • Celebrate the winter solstice with this gorgeous animation that shows how the Earth changes with the seasons

    This animation illustrates how Earth's tilt and yearly loop around the sun determine our seasons and change the ice cover, vegetation, and sunlight.

  • Giant Laser From ‘Star Trek’ to Be Tested in Fusion Breakthrough

    (Bloomberg) -- The breakthrough came in an impossibly small slice of time, less than it takes a beam of light to move an inch. In that tiny moment, nuclear fusion as an energy source went from far-away dream to reality. The world is now grappling with the implications of the historic milestone. For Arthur Pak and the countless other scientists who’ve spent decades getting to this point, the work is just beginning.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will

  • Turns Out You Can Turn Old Blu-Ray Players into Microscopes

    Optical microscopes typically max out at anywhere between 500x to 1,500x magnification, at which point you need to switch to a scanning microscope to zoom any closer. They come with some functional compromises, and they’re not cheap, often costing tens of thousands of dollars, unless you’re clever enough to repurpose the optics in an old Blu-Ray drive into a surprisingly effective laser microscope.

  • NASA Mars lander InSight falls silent after 4 years

    It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA’s InSight lander, which has fallen silent after four years on Mars. The lander’s power levels have been dwindling for months because of all the dust coating its solar panels. Ground controllers at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory knew the end was near, but NASA reported that InSight unexpectedly didn't respond to communications from Earth on Sunday.

  • The New Moon In Capricorn Will Bring A Serious Attitude Upgrade—Just In Time For 2023

    The new moon in Capricorn is happening on December 23, 2022. Professional astrologer Donna Page breaks down what you can expect based on your zodiac sign.

  • NASA’s Mars rover deposits first sample on Red Planet for possible return to earth

    NASA's Mars rover deposited the first sample of rocks on the Red Planet's surface so that they could eventually return to Earth for further analysis.

  • Hybrid wheat hitting U.S. fields as war, climate threaten global food supplies

    Global seed maker Syngenta will release a new type of wheat developed with complex cross-breeding techniques in the United States next year, beating out rival companies that are also trying to develop higher yielding wheat at a time of diminishing global grain supplies. Syngenta, which began working on hybrid wheat in 2010, told Reuters enough seeds will be on the market next year for U.S. farmers to plant about 5,000 to 7,000 acres. Growers of corn and other crops like barley have long benefited from hybrid seeds boosting yields.

  • Europe's Vega rocket crashes back to Earth

    Europe's premier small rocket fails in flight again - the third time in eight outings.

  • Europe's access to space in jeopardy after Vega-C rocket failure

    Flights of the new European Vega-C rocket have been suspended pending an investigation into an overnight launch failure, French firm Arianespace said Wednesday, leaving Europe with few avenues into space.

  • The Mars InSight Lander Is Powering Down. Here's What It Discovered Over its Lifetime

    "My power’s really low... I’ll be signing off here soon,” NASA tweeted from the InSight probe, which landed on Mars four years ago.

  • Inside James Cameron’s deeply dangerous quest to reach the bottom of the ocean

    In the spring of 2014, two men met at a downtown diner in Dallas, Texas, to discuss the most ambitious feat of human exploration since the moon landings. One was Rob McCallum, a softly-spoken New Zealander, who ran an adventure consultancy called EYOS. The other was Victor Vescovo, a rangy, gregarious Texan who had made a fortune in stocks and shares.

  • NASA’s Mars InSight Mission Has Died. The Internet Weeps.

    NASA / ESASaying goodbye is never easy, even when it’s directed toward a 794-pound Martian lander that no human has directly laid eyes on since 2018. Still, the internet is awash in obituaries for NASA’s InSight lander, the first spacecraft to document a marsquake, as it signed off for the last time. A NASA news release on Wednesday officially marked the end of the InSight mission, though the lander’s swan song began days earlier.On Monday, the InSight mission’s official Twitter account posted a