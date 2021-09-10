NASA celebrates 20 years of ISS payload operation
NASA this year is celebrating 20 years of operating science payloads and research on board the International Space Station. (Sept. 10)
About 506 million years ago, a strange marine creature whose body so resembled a science-fiction spacecraft that it has been dubbed 'the mothership' thrived in tropical seas, menacing prey on the ocean floor in what is now Canada as one of Earth's largest predators to that point in time. Scientists on Wednesday announced the discovery of fossils of a Cambrian Period arthropod named Titanokorys gainesi in Kootenay National Park in the Canadian Rockies, within a vast rock formation called the Burgess Shale. While that may not sound big by modern standards, during the Cambrian Period - a pivotal juncture in the history of life on Earth - it was a giant.
The Ulughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis would have been the biggest carnivorous predator in the ecosystem at the time, scientists said.
A smoke alarm was activated in a Russian service module on the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday, and Russian news agencies reported that cosmonauts had smelled burning plastic. The RIA news agency quoted Roscosmos as saying all systems were later working properly. Plans for a space walk later on Thursday were still in force, the space agency said.
This new animation of NASA's 2022 space probe mission to the metallic $700 quintillion asteroid, Psyche 16, feels like a mini IMAX movie. The post NASA’s Animation of $700 Quintillion Asteroid Is an IMAX Movie appeared first on Nerdist.
The Inspiration4 crew has climbed Mount Rainier and endured a 30-hour simulation inside a Crew Dragon spaceship. They're finally ready for launch.
SAINT-PAUL-LES-DURANCE, France (AP) — Teams working on two continents have marked similar milestones in their respective efforts to tap an energy source key to the fight against climate change: They’ve each produced very impressive magnets. On Thursday, scientists at the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor in southern France took delivery of the first part of a massive magnet so strong its American manufacturer claims it can lift an aircraft carrier. Almost 60 feet (nearly 20 meters) tall and 14 feet (more than four meters) in diameter when fully assembled, the magnet is a crucial component in the attempt by 35 nations to master nuclear fusion.
Only 14 of the 1,000-plus cubes from Nazi Germany's nuclear program remain. Two researchers have spent years on this little-known chapter of history.
SpaceX has been hit by supply chain problems for its Starlink user terminals and plans to speed up production, CFO Bret Johnson said, per Space News.
NEW YORK (Project Syndicate)— The upsurge of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the United States serves as a bitter reminder that the pandemic is not over. And social-media platforms, insulated from liability for what they transmit, have made a business model of maximizing “user engagement” by spreading misinformation, including about COVID-19 and the vaccines.
Amazon took aim at Elon Musk in its latest filing in a series of tiffs with SpaceX over its plans to expand Starlink.
Researchers at the Pentagon have launched a program that aims to extract rare earth minerals critical for military technologies from domestic sources ― using microscopic bugs.
The CRISPR-based biotech startup Mammoth Biosciences is officially a unicorn, the company says. The billion-dollar valuation comes on the back of a $150 million Series D round led by Redmile Group, with participation from Foresite Capital, Senator Investment Group, Sixth Street, Greenspring Associates, Mayfield, Decheng Capital, Plum Alley and NFX. Combined with a late 2020 Series C round of $45 million (which included participation from Amazon), this brings the company’s total financing to $195 million.
For decades, the Texas Panhandle was green with cotton, corn and wheat. Wells drew a thousand gallons a minute from the seemingly bottomless Ogallala aquifer, allowing farmers to thrive despite frequent dry spells and summer heat.
It's still open-window season! Keep flying pests at bay with this bug catcher that uses UV light to attract and instantly zap insects.
Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour tha
Amazon laid out out a laundry list of SpaceX’s regulatory tussles today in a letter sent to the Federal Communications Commission, marking the latest chapter in a bare-knuckles battle over broadband satellite constellations. The letter — written by C. Andrew Keisner, lead counsel for Amazon’s multibillion-dollar Project Kuiper satellite project — argues that SpaceX has run roughshod over regulatory requirements, and that SpaceX lambastes anyone who seeks to call the company to account. “Whether
Four people – none of them trained astronauts – are scheduled to launch into orbit aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule on Sept. 15, 2021. NASA Johnson/Flickr, CC BY-NCOn Sept. 15, 2021, the next batch of space tourists are set to lift off aboard a SpaceX rocket. Organized and funded by entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, the Inspiration4 mission touts itself as “the first all-civilian mission to orbit” and represents a new type of space tourism. The four crew members will not be the first space tourists thi
Fixating on ‘net zero’ means betting the future of life on Earth that someone will invent some kind of whiz-bang tech to draw down CO2 ‘It’s time to grow up and let go of the fantasy that we can get out of this without big changes that affect our lives.’ Photograph: Guy Bell/Rex/Shutterstock The world has by and large adopted “net zero by 2050” as its de facto climate goal, but two fatal flaws hide in plain sight within those 16 characters. One is “net zero.” The other is “by 2050”. These two fl
It was a busy first half of the year for U.S.-New Zealand company Rocket Lab, which posted earnings for the first six months of 2021 on Wednesday -- the first such reporting since the company went public last month. Rocket Lab reported revenues of $29.5 million for the six-month period. While the general trend seems to be positive, executives emphasized the continued impact of COVID-19 restrictions in New Zealand, the site of one of the company’s key launch facilities.
Italian pilot Dario Costa did just that last week in a Red Bull stunt, and put himself in the Guinness books in the process. Costa took off in the early hours of Saturday, September 4, in his Zivko Edge 540 V2, modified with a Formula One seat, weight reductions, and a human-made drag-reducing "sharkskin." Costa also had to maintain a narrow vertical distance lest he crash into the roof, maintianing an altitude of between 28 and 63 inches above the asphalt.