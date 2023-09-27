NASA, City of New Orleans unveil exhibit at Louis Armstrong International Airport
Adam Wainwright earned his 200th career win in his final start with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a brand new look.
Meta's annual Connect conference kicks off with a keynote tomorrow, September 27, at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. Facebook's parent is expected to make the Meta Quest 3 the centerpiece of the event. While companies like Magic Leap have pivoted the entirety of their focus to corporate training and prototyping, Meta is still extremely invested in consumer.
Here’s everything you need to know about what Google could announce at its upcoming fall hardware event on October 4, with details on what to expect from the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2.
Former UFC star Nate Diaz got into a street fight with a YouTube personality in April, but officials in New Orleans have said Diaz choked out Rodney Petersen in self-defense. Thus, they have declined to prosecute him.
NASA's novel sampler spacecraft relied on complex visual maps and inertial meters to figure its relation to the asteroid Bennu.
Seven years ago, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission was launched to collect asteroid samples from the near-Earth object Bennu. Today, the samples made landfall on Earth, closing a long-awaited chapter for the mission.
Meaty Cheesy Boys, 2gether, DuJour and Fingerbang faked it so real, they were beyond fake.
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he "put the ball" in Taylor Swift's court and the superstar happily accepted his invite.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's custody battle is not only bitter but messy due to their globe-trotting lifestyle, a legal expert tells Yahoo Entertainment.
Wednesday was the first time anyone found out Bryce Young's ankle was injured.
Experts say a "reversal" treatment for medication abortion isn't supported by science.
A closer look at the inclusively designed trackpad on Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2.
Rumors surfaced earlier this month that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were hanging out. Here's what we know about their possible romance.
Customer operations platform Front is better known for its omnichannel inbox that lets you aggregate all customer conversations in a single view — emails, chat conversations, SMS, social media messages. Today, the company unveiled a handful of new features that turns Front into a more complete customer support platform. “[Customer service teams] face what I think of as a carrot-and-stick situation.
Amazon today unveiled a new generation of Echo Frames, its lineup of Alexa-powered glasses, with enhanced speech processing, better noise isolation and a $269.99 price tag. The new Echo Frames are 15% thinner and last for six hours on a charge (with continuous media playback or talk time), an improvement over the previous gen. And they support "multipoint" pairing, allowing a wearer to pair the frames to multiple audio devices at once without taking out their phone. Amazon says that it also "completely redesigned" the audio experience with the Frames to deliver "more balanced sound, better audio clarity and less distortion."
Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt posed a controversial question at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: At what point does it still make sense to have human-driven cars in cities? "If you extrapolate forward and you see that [autonomous vehicles] decrease in cost, they continue to improve their safety performance, they get much better at adapting in ways that cities find agreeable and preferable, and you see more pooled rides, the question will be: Do we want as many human-driven cars on our roads?" said Vogt. Vogt sketched out a future in which city residents and community members one day stand up to oppose the presence of human-driven vehicles, particularly in urban centers with high pedestrian density.
Filmmaking duo Adil & Bilall share why they "think about 'Batgirl' every day."
Salesforce has announced plans to acquire Airkit.ai, a low-code platform that helps e-commerce companies build AI-powered customer service agents. Founded in 2017, Redwood City, California-based Airkit was created by Adam Evans and Stephen Ehikian, who sold a previous big data startup called RelateIQ to Salesforce for $390 million in 2014. In its original guise, Airkit was a self-serve customer engagement platform that allowed businesses to integrate data silos and help with use cases such as onboarding new users.