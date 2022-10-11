NASA confirms asteroid strike results in 'nudge'
NASA says the spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit. (Oct. 11)
A NASA spacecraft successfully nudged a harmless asteroid aside in deep space, shifting the asteroid's orbit in a test mission to save the Earth.
Smashing a probe into threatening space rocks is a strategy to defend Earth, an experiment confirms.
The next time an asteroid threatens Earth, humanity might have a chance of preventing an impact.
