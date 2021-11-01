NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral
Joe Skipper and Steve Gorman
·2 min read

By Joe Skipper and Steve Gorman

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) -NASA announced on Monday a rare, health-related delay in its SpaceX rocket launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station, the second postponement of the mission in a week, citing an unspecified medical issue with one of the crew.

NASA said the issue was "not a medical emergency and not related to COVID-19," but the space agency declined to elaborate on the nature of the problem or say which astronaut was involved.

The launch, originally set for Sunday but then postponed until this Wednesday because of unsuitable weather conditions, has now been rescheduled for Saturday night, NASA said.

The last time NASA delayed a scheduled launch over a medical issue involving the crew was for a Space Shuttle Atlantis flight in 1990, when mission commander John Creighton fell ill. The countdown was halted for three days until he was cleared to fly, according to NASA.

That delay was followed by two additional weather-related postponements.

The SpaceX-built vehicle set to fly this weekend, consisting of a Crew Dragon capsule perched atop a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, is now set for liftoff at 11:36 p.m. on Saturday (0336 GMT Sunday) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

If all goes smoothly, the three U.S. astronauts and their European Space Agency (ESA) crewmate will arrive 22 hours later and dock with the space station 250 miles (400 km) above the Earth to begin a six-month science mission aboard the orbiting laboratory.

For the time being, the four crew members will remain under routine quarantine at the Cape as they continue launch preparations, NASA said.

Joining the mission's three NASA astronauts - flight commander Raja Chari, 44, mission pilot Tom Marshburn, 61, and mission specialist Kayla Barron, 34 - is German astronaut Matthias Maurer, 51, an ESA mission specialist.

Chari, a U.S. Air Force combat jet and test pilot, Barron, a U.S. Navy submarine officer and nuclear engineer, and Maurer, a materials science engineer, are all making their debut spaceflights aboard the Dragon vehicle, dubbed Endurance.

Marshburn, a physician and former NASA flight surgeon, is the most experienced astronaut of the crew, having logged two previous spaceflights and four spacewalks.

Saturday's liftoff, if successful, would count as the fifth human spaceflight SpaceX has achieved to date, following its inaugural launch in September of a space tourism service that sent the first ever all-civilian crew into orbit.

The latest mission would mark the fourth crew NASA has flown to the space station with SpaceX in 17 months, building on a public-private partnership with the rocket company formed in 2002 by Musk, founder of electric maker Tesla Inc.

(Reporting by Joe Skipper at Cape Canaveral, Fla.; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX launch delayed due to astronaut’s ‘minor medical issue’

    A medical issue has sidelined one of four astronauts assigned to SpaceX’s upcoming flight to the International Space Station and delayed the launch, officials said Monday.

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon launch delayed by "minor medical issue"

    NASA says the issue is not an emergency and not related to COVID-19, but no other details were provided.

  • India's long road to "net zero"

    Data: Climate Action Tracker; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosGLASGOW, Scotland — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated speech today at the COP26 climate summit broke new ground for the world’s third-largest emitter, but it won’t calm fears that the summit has failed to summon the urgency required to truly change the trajectory of the planet.The big picture: Success or failure in Glasgow will largely be defined by the plans that individual countries bring to the table to limit their emis

  • New NASA Chart Puts Signs of Aliens Reports into Context

    A team of NASA scientists has come up with a framework that people can use to put "signs of alien life" discoveries into a realistic context. The post New NASA Chart Puts Signs of Aliens Reports into Context appeared first on Nerdist.

  • A small telescope past Saturn could solve some mysteries of the universe better than giant telescopes near Earth

    A telescope in the outer solar system would be able to do unique science that is impossible closer to the Sun. Michael Zemcov, CC BY-NDDozens of space-based telescopes operate near Earth and provide incredible images of the universe. But imagine a telescope far away in the outer solar system, 10 or even 100 times farther from the Sun than Earth. The ability to look back at our solar system or peer into the darkness of the distant cosmos would make this a uniquely powerful scientific tool. I’m an

  • Scientists Get Nobel Prize for Explaining Ancient Women’s Medical Cure

    JONATHAN NACKSTRANDThis year’s Nobel Prize for Medicine was awarded to David Julius, a physiologist at the University of California, and Ardem Patapoutian, a molecular neurobiologist at Scripps, for their work identifying the molecular and chemical bases of our sensory perception of temperature and touch. Or, to put it plainly, exactly what it is that gives chili peppers their kick and how the proteins involved could be used to combat chronic pain. The discovery brims with promise for studies of

  • Peering at the edge of the universe

    NASA is preparing to launch the most powerful space telescope ever. What will it see?

  • Astronomers may have spotted a planet in another galaxy for the first time

    Scientists have used X-rays to spot what might be the first planet detected beyond the Milky Way galaxy.

  • Bright meteor shoots across night sky over Iowa, photo shows. Why is it green?

    The fireball was traveling at around 87,000 miles per hour, according to NASA.

  • Could Humans Actually Live on DUNE’s Arrakis?

    A team of scientists wanted to know if humans could survive on Dune's Arrakis. So they put the planet to the test using a climate model. The post Could Humans Actually Live on DUNE’s Arrakis? appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Neuroscientist recounts his long strange trip to plumb the depths of consciousness

    Could magic mushrooms hold the key that unlocks the secrets of consciousness? Well, maybe not the only key. But Allen Institute neuroscientist Christof Koch says that hallucinogenic drugs such as psilocybin, the active ingredient found in special types of mushrooms, can contribute to clinical research into the roots of depression, ecstasy and what lies beneath our sense of self. “What they can teach us about consciousness is that the self is just one aspect of consciousness,” Koch says in the la

  • ‘Moonfall’ Trailer: Donald Sutherland Reveals Untold Secret Behind Apollo 11 Mission (Video)

    Roland Emmerich's latest disaster movie opens in theaters Feb. 4, 2022

  • Why Is Honda Chasing Tesla's CEO Into Space?

    Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) achieved a $1 trillion valuation earlier this week as the electric car company continued to disrupt the established car industry with new technologies such as autonomous driving software, solar power, and rechargeable batteries. Perhaps inspired by this success, Honda Motor Company (NYSE: HMC) says it wants to reinvent itself, too -- but it won't be a 100% makeover. Valued at $51 billion today, Japan's number-two automaker has announced a six-year, $45 billion plan to invest in such high-technology growth areas as electric vertical take-off and landing air taxis, remote-control humanoid robots, and "small, reusable rockets" similar to those operated by Musk's other high-profile venture, SpaceX.

  • Greece reports record high daily COVID-19 infections

    Greece recorded 5,449 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, authorities said on Monday, the highest single-day figure since the pandemic began early last year. Giannis Oikonomou, a spokesman for the government, said it was "pressing" to increase the number of vaccinations, which have been moving at a slower pace than authorities anticipated.

  • Scientists understood physics of climate change in the 1800s – thanks to a woman named Eunice Foote

    Eunice Foote described the greenhouse gas effects of carbon dioxide in 1856. Carlyn Iverson/NOAA Climate.govLong before the current political divide over climate change, and even before the U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), an American scientist named Eunice Foote documented the underlying cause of today’s climate change crisis. The year was 1856. Foote’s brief scientific paper was the first to describe the extraordinary power of carbon dioxide gas to absorb heat – the driving force of global warming.

  • The Sky Today, November 1, 2021

    Earth is, simply put, a ball of confusion these days for most of us—from its pandemics to its politics and everything in between. Fortunately, we can find clarity simply by looking up at the sky. The daily earth horoscope offers a key to the chaos that clouds our lives with a glance at the transits of the moment.

  • Amazon is launching its first internet satellites next year. It'll be around 2,000 satellites behind SpaceX.

    Amazon's Project Kuiper is building a satellite internet service to rival SpaceX's Starlink. The first satellites launch in 2022.

  • Moonfall (Teaser Trailer 1)

    In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”)

  • Modern chemical pesticides are needed more than ever to fight rising food prices, climate change and world hunger

    If you want a glimpse into the future, look up the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization’s latest update to its global Food Price Index; it jumped over 3% in August and now stands almost 33% higher than this time last year. The rest is simply because the world is not producing enough food to meet the needs of a growing population. Instead, many policy makers seem to assume that the agriculture industry has largely solved the extraordinarily complex problem of producing a healthy, abundant and secure food supply.

  • Critically endangered California condor can reproduce asexually, new research suggests

    In what is believed to be the first recorded case of the endangered species, two California condor chicks were born without a father.