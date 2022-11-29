NASA disccuses Orion midpoint mission

WOFL

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Monday during a press conference that the "school discipline policy" at Brevard Public Schools has failed and that principals and teachers are powerless from disciplining students who allegedly disrupt the learning environment. "Folks, my team, our teachers, administrators, and the overwhelming majority of students on our campus are tired of this. We are tired of a very few disrupting classes, putting others' lives at risk, attacking our teachers both physically and verbally," Sheriff Ivey said. "A few clowns can't follow the rules, so they're messing it up for everybody," he said.